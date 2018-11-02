Candidate Jeff Richards: Privatization is dangerous, costly

No good argument can be made for privatizing social services. Recent events in our country and in our state have shown the dangers and excessive cost of privatizing basic human services, such as education.

Privatizing education in Ohio led to the “chartergate” ECOT scandal, which enabled the theft of at least $200 million from our children and grandchildren. This is reprehensible, and it happened because one-party rule in Columbus has created a culture of corruption.

One-party rule means that the checks and balances our forefathers crafted to ensure fair and balanced government are gone. When checks and balances are gone, legislators don’t have to answer to the people who voted for them. When legislators no longer answer to the voters, corruption flourishes.

The legislators that enabled and profited from the ECOT scandal should be indicted or at the very least voted out of office. The pay-to-play methodology in Columbus has to change.

At the national level, the separation and imprisonment of immigrant families also shows the dangerous nature of privatization. Poor record keeping that slows or prevents re-uniting families and reports of abuse of all kinds mean that the private prison industry is profiting from peoples’ misery. One such company is GEO Group, the corporation that is charging over $700 per child per night for their services.

Privatization puts profit first, and the human element is the last thing to be considered. The only thing that is important is the profit margin. The taxpayers get less for their money and have less oversight. That makes privatization dangerous and costly.

We need to bring balance back to our state government. I humbly ask for your vote on November 6.