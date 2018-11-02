Bethel income tax referendum on the November ballot … again

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Next month, voters in Bethel will be asked whether or not they want to repeal the village’s 0.5 percent income tax.

A coalition of the income tax’s opponents – led by village residents Joey Wardlow and Mel Dean, a former council member – gathered enough signatures to put the referendum on the ballot.

If this all sounds like history repeating itself, that’s because it is.

On Nov. 22, 2016, the council held a special meeting and voted to suspend the Ohio Revised Code’s three reading rule – intended to give citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions and potential concerns – and passed the income tax as an emergency.

Until now, that move was the most recent chapter in a nearly four-year narrative to ensure funding for the Bethel Police Department, which had to make staffing cuts when the village was placed on fiscal emergency in 2008.

In anticipation of the Jan. 31, 2015, terminus of the village’s 2.9 mill police levy, which was approved in 2010 and which brought in $88,000 annually, the village’s Finance Committee brought forth a recommendation to the council to support a 1 percent income tax with no credit. However, the council voted down the tax during its meeting on April 9, 2015.

Then, the council agreed to hold an Aug. 4, 2015, special election to put an 8 mill continuous police levy to a public vote; of the village’s then 1,667 voters, 196 participated in the special election, and the levy was defeated 125 to 71.

On Sept. 10, 2015, the council approved a 0.5 percent income tax, with no credit; revenue generated by the tax went into the village’s general fund, of which the police use 70 percent, Mayor Alan Ausman said at the time.

In October 2015, the police department increased staffing and swore in three officers.

Then, in August 2016, a movement to repeal the 0.5 percent tax began to gain momentum. The Bethel Residents Initiative Group, which was led by Jay Noble — who was elected to the village council in November of that year — Dean, Joshua Schuler and John Maupin, secured enough signatures to put the referendum on the presidential election ballot.

The referendum was approved with 61.78 percent of the vote, according to certified results from the board of elections. The final vote was 624 to 386.

Shortly after the election, the Finance Committee met on Nov. 16, 2016, and agreed to recommend to the council that the 0.5 percent income tax be reinstated, and the council eventually followed suit.

The village of Bethel council held a special meeting on July 17 to vote on a resolution “declaring the necessity for a tax levy in excess of the ten-mill limitation and requesting the county auditor to certify matters in connection therewith.”

The resolution, which was meant to counterbalance the latest referendum, would have put into motion the steps needed to put an 8 mill police levy on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The resolution didn’t pass a second reading, but it could signify the writing on the wall that if the referendum is approved by voters this November, Bethel could be in for a repeat of its own recent history.

Dean, again, expressed his frustration with the cyclical nature of the issue.

“How many times has this referendum been voted on by the taxpayers in the community,” he asked. “My point to this is, the taxpayers have told [the council] that they don’t want [the income tax], and you keep shoving it back down the taxpayers’ throats.”

He added, “That’s a big part of the problem when they can’t get public participation; it’s because we tell the council what we want, and then they turn around and don’t do it. It’s very frustrating.”

Dean also repeated that he has no grievances with the police department itself.

“I’ve made it quite clear that I’m not against the police department; that has nothing to do with this,” he said. “I’m all for police protection; I always have been.”

Dean has been busy campaigning in support of the referendum.

“I’ve already done some door-to-door canvassing,” he said. “If I get outvoted … fine, then the people have spoken, great, but the point is, the people have already spoken so many times, my biggest concern is some people just not bothering to go vote.”

He added, “I tell people, you know the best answer to that is do what I do, you run for office … it’s that simple.”