Amelia proposes charter amendments; voters to decide

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

On election day, voters in the village of Amelia will be asked whether or not they want to amend the village charter.

Supporters of the charter amendments, such as Renee Gerber of the group Wake Up Amelia!, say they will “restore a fundamental right of citizens” and make it easier for citizens to petition to strip Amelia of its status as a village.

According to Gerber, while some of the campaign literature against the charter amendments warns residents “Don’t dissolve Amelia – Vote No on Charter Amendments,” as well as “Keep our police – Vote No on Charter Amendments,” the amendments would not actually dissolve the village or directly affect police.

Much of the debate stems from a June 29 meeting, where Gerber and others believe that an ordinance passed by village council affected residents’ ability to place initiatives and referendums on the ballot, and their ability to petition for a surrender of the village’s corporate powers.

Pro-amendment campaign materials state, “This restores a fundamental right of citizens to petition and referendum the structure of government. The charter (and the law passed on 6/29) took that fundamental right.”

The Amelia charter gives residents the right to place initiatives and referendums on the ballot in Article VIII, Section 8.01, which reads, “Ordinances, issues and other measures may be proposed by initiative petition and adopted by election, and ordinances adopted by the Council shall be subject to referendum, as provided by the Constitution and laws of Ohio, provided ordinances calling elections under this Charter shall not be subject to referendum.”

The proposed charter amendments would replace the existing Section 8.01 with three new sections:

Section 8.01 INITIATIVE. In accordance with Ohio Revised Code §§ 731.28 and 731.30-731.40 as presently codified or hereafter amended and the Constitution and general laws of the State of Ohio now and hereafter in effect, the electors of the Municipality shall have the power to propose ordinances and other measures by initiative petition.

Section 8.02 REFERENDUM. In accordance with Ohio Revised Code §§ 731.29-731.40 as presently codified or hereafter amended and the Constitution and general laws of the State of Ohio now and hereafter in effect, the electors of the Municipality shall have the power to approve or reject at the polls any ordinance or other measure enacted by Council.

Section 8.03 SURRENDER OF CORPORATE POWERS. The electors of Amelia shall have the ability to petition to surrender the corporate powers of Amelia according to the laws outlined in Ohio

Revised Code § 703.20 and other relevant statutory laws of the State of Ohio. Amelia’s legislative authority may enact no ordinance, resolution, or take any other actions conflicting with this Section, Ohio Revised Code § 703.20, or the statutory laws of Ohio regarding the electors’ power to petition to surrender Amelia’s corporate power.”

Gerber explained in an email that Wake Up Amelia!’s goal “is to change the charter to work more for residents. The charter was highly supported by the mayor and council as it is originally written.”

The proposed amendments would also change section 9.01 of the charter to explicitly authorize petitions to recall public officials.

The June 29 meeting was especially heated, with council ultimately passing an ordinance that requires a petition for the surrender of corporate powers to be affirmed by a two-thirds majority of the members of village council.

Under Ohio law, when a petition is presented and found to be valid – with the requisite number of signatures, etc. – the legislature must vote to pass the measure on to the Board of Elections.