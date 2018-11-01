County historian, former Sun sports editor Rick Crawford dies at age 68

Editor’s Note: The Sun is doing a more in-depth story of Rick for the Nov. 8 issue of The Clermont Sun. If you would like to share your stories about Rick and pictures of Rick with us for the purposes of that story, please send them to the editor, Brett Milam, at bmilam@clermontsun.com by Nov. 6 and we will try to get it published.

Richard T. Crawford “Rick”, 68, of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the Lodge Nursing and Rehab Center in Loveland. He was born September 16, 1950 in Cincinnati, son of the late Theodore and Catherine Walters Crawford. Rick had 8 brothers and 6 sisters.

Rick was a true Clermont County man through and through. He played a vital part in the organization of Clermont Senior Services and had an integral part in starting the Athletic Hall of Fame for Clermont County Schools. Rick was the Clermont County Historian and retired from the Clermont Sun. He had been writing sports since he was 14 years old. He was a member of the Amelia United Methodist Church.

Rick was a true friend that you don’t find much anymore. He was the guy that would drop anything at any time to help a friend in need. He was also the only person that you could take to Vegas and be recognized by his laugh alone.

He is survived by his close friends, Paul (Dana) Dunaway, Andy (Rachell) Dickerson and Todd (Michelle) Jackson.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, November 5, 2018 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Batavia Township.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local Clermont County Library or the Clermont County Historical Society, 299 S. 3rd St., Williamsburg, OH 45176.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.