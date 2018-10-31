UC Clermont men’s basketball aiming high

The nine Clermont County high schools may have to wait until the end of the month to get things started on the hardwood, but UC Clermont’s basketball are already prepared to return to action.

Both the men’s and women’s teams open the season on Thursday, November 1 with a home doubleheader. The women’s team plays first, taking on Clark State at 5:30 p.m. The men’s team takes on Clark State at 7:30, where they’ll look to build on a solid 2017 campaign under head coach Steve Ellis.

“I think we took some steps from two years ago,” Ellis said. “I think we started off really well, we were averaging 95 points per game and we were ranked top 10 in the country. Injuries hurt us, and in the second half of the season kind of caught up to us. We still ended up with a winning record for the first time in five or six years, so we felt good.”

Just three players off that team return this season. Jamie Carson played in 25 games as a sophomore, finishing with 11.2 points per game. Ben Sommer averaged 13.1 points per game as a freshman during 2017-2018 campaign, while senior Phillip Holmes returns after averaging 7.5 points over eight games last season.

That trio is a crucial part of the team’s plan, according to Ellis.

“They were three key players for us,” Ellis said. “We feel that we can grow into what they bring back from last year. They’re not just returning players, they’re starters that played a lot. With the guys we brought in, we feel like we can take even more steps than we did last year.”

With eight players new to the team in 2018, Ellis said getting everyone into their position has not been easy.

“It’s been challenging,” Ellis said. “Having 24 practices helps. We’re still trying to find our identity and who we are. Last year, we were more of a high scoring, high-powered offense. This year, we’re still going to score a lot but we’re going to be better defensively and a little tougher.”

There are several players from the tri-state area on the UC Clermont roster, though two names should be very familiar to Clermont County basketball fans: Western Brown grad Eli Smith and CNE’s Grant Fishback. Ellis said he’s hoping for the new players to make an impact this year.

“We’re hoping a big role,” Ellis said. “We go out and recruit, we want them to come in and provide a spark for us. We feel really good about the guys we’re bringing in, they’re not just the best player on their team but they’re one of the best players in their leagues. We feel good about that.”

In terms of league expectations, Ellis said it’s hard for him to get a read on the other teams in the USCAA at this point in the year due to roster turnover.

“It’s different from year to year,” Ellis said. “It depends on the recruiting class and if they have guys coming back. It’s a day to day challenge, making sure guys make the grade, making sure they stay healthy and they’re committed. You just don’t know. We’ve had turnover here as well. We continue to not just try to improve who we are, but maintain who we are as far as bringing back guys with experience.”

Ellis finished by setting some expectations for what fans who come to campus could see this season.

“I think what you’re going to see is a real exciting team that plays extremely hard,” Ellis said. “They’re a team that plays together, you’ll see every guy on the bench standing up and cheering for each other. You’ll see a team that likes playing together, and if we can pull that together, playing hard, playing defense and continuing to score, I think we’re going to be really exciting.”

