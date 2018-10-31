Rep. Brad Wenstrup ‘seeing red’ in OH-2

The incumbent is looking for his fourth term in office

By Brett Milam

Editor

Brad Wenstrup, a Republican and the incumbent representative of Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, hoping to stave off Jill Schiller, his Democratic challenger in November, sat down with The Sun to talk about his approach as a Congressman.

Wenstrup, who is 60 and lives in Mount Lookout, had a different path to elected office than most.

“I knew at a young age that I wanted to be a doctor,” Wenstrup said, citing the television shows, Medical Center and Combat! he watched with his dad as influences.

Specializing in podiatric medicine, Wenstrup opened his own private practice in Cincinnati.

The latter show about a U.S. platoon fighting its way across the European Theater during WWII would influence his next path in life, as nobody in his family had previously served in the military, he said. So in 1998, he joined the Army Reserve Medical Service Corps and in 2005, he was deployed to Iraq for a year of active duty.

A few years after his service, which he said changed him in many ways, he ran for mayor of Cincinnati against Mark Mallory, but lost 38,645 to 32,424.

Wenstrup was then elected in 2012 to the 2nd District, which covers Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland and Pike Counties, as well as parts of Hamilton, Ross and Scioto Counties In that race, Wenstrup won 58.6 percent of the vote or 194,296 votes to Democrat William Smith’s 137,077 votes.

For Wenstrup, his approach to Congress is tri-filtered through his experience as a doctor, a combat medic and a small business owner.

“We have people making business decisions that never ran a business; people making healthcare decisions that never saw a patient; and people making military decisions that never served,” he said.

While representation of those who have served in the military has declined over the years, from a high of 75 percent of the House in 1967 to just 17 percent of the House today, according to both the Pew Research Center and the Congressional Research Service, that still makes veterans overrepresented in Congress since all Americans with military service is about 7 percent.

Comparatively, according to the latest U.S. Census, nearly 51 percent of Americans are women, but only 19.3 percent of the House are women.

Signed into law on June 6 by President Donald Trump, Wenstrup is perhaps most proud of his vote for the VA Mission Act, which overhauled the Department of Veterans Affairs and expanded private sector medical care for veterans, and added provisions to repair old VA facilities and incentivize the VA to hire more healthcare providers, among others.

“That was changing the focus to the patient and getting the patients into care,” Wenstrup said. “When you’re sick, you really don’t care, you just want care. We’ve made a lot of gains there.”

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, 347-70 in the House.

To that point about bipartisanship, Wenstrup isn’t too worried, should he win re-election but the House flip to the Democrats because he will work with them, as he does now.

As an example, he cited working with Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in Illinois on the Gold Star Spouses Leasing Relief Act, which he co-sponsored in May.

That bill, which passed the House and is currently in the Senate, amended the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act so that if a military member died, their spouse can terminate the lease without incurring a fee (prior law allowed termination of the lease if the servicemember moved from base to base, but didn’t have consideration for death).

“I was proud she thought, ‘I can go to Brad and have this conversation,’” he said.

Wenstrup said he’s a pragmatist because you have to be in Washington.

“At the end of the day, what this job should be about, in a lot of ways, is being able to walk away and have the next generation say thank you. And I think we struggle with that today,” he said. “What is the next generation going to say thank you for?”

He added that too many people are putting political ideology ahead of “God, family and country.”

Aside from veterans issues, the economy and healthcare are the two big concerns Wenstrup is noticing among voters, he said.

“The economy is really the biggest, how you’re doing in your home,” he said.

Parlaying that issue, Wenstrup’s campaign pitch is, “Better off now,” due to the leadership of the president and House Republicans on tax cuts, deregulation and a host of other issues.

The approach to healthcare, however, is two-fold: prevention, so more people aren’t being added to the rolls, and accountability, to see how the system is functioning.

“You know, doing an open-heart surgery and saving somebody’s life, well, that’s kinda sexy, right? But the doctor who prevents you from ever needing that open-heart surgery doesn’t get much credit. Nobody says, ‘This doctor saved 10,000 lives in his career because of his or her guidance!’ How do we shift the focus toward that?” he said.

Medicaid as a safety net is needed because it doesn’t do good to have people sick and have nothing because then prevention isn’t even happening, Wenstrup added, “but you have to have oversight on it,” he said, particularly as it concerns over-prescribing by doctors.

“What do we define success as is in healthcare? And success to me would be fewer people needing to be on Medicaid,” he said. “Because if fewer people need it, then that’s more for people who do have it. But if you expand those numbers, it’s tougher and tougher to have access.”

Part of Schiller’s campaign criticism of Wenstrup is that he lives in D.C. and doesn’t host town halls to hear from his constituents.

Wenstrup responded that when Congress is in session, he’s doing his job in Washington D.C. and when not, he’s back home in the area.

“My first year, we did town halls in every county, but people just end up yelling at each other. It wasn’t constructive. So we started doing, ‘Coffee with Your Congressman,’ where I could go from table to table and have conversations with people. Once Donald Trump got elected, that got ruined, too,” he said, saying people were yelling and it wasn’t fair to the others.

Through at least January 2017, Wenstrup was having those “coffee conversations” with constituents.

Nowadays, Wenstrup said he does the telephone town halls or people come to his office for more “civil” conversations, even if they have disagreements.

“We’re out there engaging all the time and I love this district; I love the fact that it’s a combination of urban and rural because you’re engaged with every issue that comes across America’s plate,” he said.