Lions blank Warriors 27-0 in season finale

Heading into the team’s regular-season finale against Goshen on Friday, October 26, the New Richmond Lions were on the outside looking in to the playoffs.

The team still had a shot at the postseason, but any week 11 game started with a win over the Warriors. The Lions held up their end of the bargain, blanking Goshen 27-0, but the team fell short of a playoff bid.

Head coach Patrick Burke said the team did a good job playing the way they should play without letting any postseason possibilities cloud their mindset.

“We played to our standard,” Burke said. “Our guys played New Richmond football. They didn’t let any outside distractions affect their mindset, their play, their performance. I’m super proud of this team. I’m very proud of these seniors and what they’ve given this team over the last four years. They put their heart and soul in it.”

The Lions’ first score came in the first quarter. Senior Josh Anderson connected with Randy Hammons for a seven-yard score. Luke Lytle’s extra point was no good, but the Lions still led 6-0.

New Richmond scored again in the second period on a two-yard run by Anderson to take a 14-0 lead into the break. Anderson hit Hammons again for the two-point conversion.

In the third quarter, Jack McDonough brought the opening kickoff back 89 yards for New Richmond’s third touchdown. Anderson added an eight-yard run later in the period to cap off the scoring for both teams.

Anderson finished the game 11 of 18 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and ran the ball 21 times for 65 yards and two scores. Goshen head coach Ryan George said outside of tackling he felt his defense played better than the score would lead one to believe.

“I thought we did not play too bad defensively,” George said. “We needed to tackle better. They have a talented offense, and anytime you had to face a Josh Anderson-led team in the last four years, we knew it would be tough.”

Mitchell Williamson led the Lions with 75 rushing yards on 10 carries. McDonough had five catches for 72 yards. Williamson also had three catches for 20 yards, while Hammons recorded two catches for 20 yards and a score.

Jack Webster completed four passes for 25 yards and an interception for Goshen. He also carried the ball eight times for 86 yards, including a 56-yarder. Victor Hill carried the ball seven times for 39 yards, while Adam Slusher led the team with 10 carries but totaled just 35 yards.

Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Warriors, according to George.

“We needed to finish drives and we were not getting that done,” George said. “We turned the ball over too many times.”

George said the turnover issue throughout the season is something the team has to improve on next year.

“When I think of the season, I think of way too many turnovers,” George said. “When you lose the turnover battle, statistics show your chances of winning go way down. We have to learn from this and do a better job next year if we want to be more successful.”

Even though the Lions came out on top against Goshen, the team did not qualify for the playoffs in Division III, Region 11. The Lions finished 10th in the standings, with the top eight teams earning a postseason spot. Burke said the team’s season was still a success.

“It’s been a great season,” Burke said. “We came out flat week one against Indian Hill and that cost us. I think we came out flat against Western Brown. The last two weeks, I think you saw New Richmond football. We played fast and physical against Massie. We didn’t win the game, but I felt like we took a step in the right direction to compete with those guys. We played New Richmond football: hard-nosed, tough football.”

Burke also credited his coaching staff for the Lions’ success.

“This is the best staff in the area,” Burke said. “They work their tails off, they’re loyal and they’re solely about the kids. I couldn’t ask for a better staff to be a part of.”

