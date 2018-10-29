Dem candidate for OH-65: Clermont needs a voice

Patricia Lawrence is running against the incumbent State Rep. John Becker

By Brett Milam

Editor

Patricia Lawrence, the Democratic candidate for House District 65, running against incumbent Republican State Rep. John Becker, recently sat down with The Sun to discuss a variety of issues.

House District 65 covers Goshen, Miami, Stonelick, Union and Wayne Townships as well as the city of Milford and parts of Loveland in Clermont County. Becker has held the seat since 2013.

Lawrence, who is 54 and lives in Miami Township, said the impetus for her to jump into the race against Becker was that the people of Clermont needed a voice.

“When the Democrats don’t run, it doesn’t mean that we agree; silence has meant acquiesce and I think there’s so many things that people are ready for a change or they’re ready for some effective leadership,” she said. “I just couldn’t be silent anymore. If we don’t run this year, it’s never going to happen.”

She said people are really tired of the “fringe stuff and the goofy stuff” emanating from leadership, therefore, running also holds her opponent to “some accountability,” Lawrence said.

Another factor to influence Lawrence was her bout with breast cancer in January 2012, “which came out of the blue,” she said. After 14 months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment and 104 doctor appointments, Lawrence said she lost some fear.

Her two girls at the time were 9 and 11 and the thought of them growing up without their mother was one of the scariest thoughts to her, she said.

“I got to be very careful about how I choose my time,” Lawrence said, saying she gets angry at people who waste their time. “Don’t go to Columbus and lack the political will to do the right thing.”

As she’s gotten older, Lawrence said she’s come to understand that it all comes down to what happens locally, as that impacts people’s lives more, and the people of Clermont need better partners in Columbus.

“I think it matters for our schools, our school funding, the local government fund, how we fund our fire, our police, our potholes,” she said, adding that such issues really play at a neighborhood level.

Local politics can also be the place where we learn to talk nicely to each other again, Lawrence said, saying people are growing weary of the “rocks that get thrown at each other.”

“At a local level, you have to live next to that person, shop next to that person, answer to that person, I think it brings the civility back to it,” she said.

The wave of women getting into politics is a result of the frustration with things not being done, Lawrence said. It’s also a matter of fair representation, she said.

Out of the 99 Ohio House Representatives, 23 are filled by women and out of 33 Ohio Senate seats, six are filled by women. Ohio ranks 33 for its representation.

The important issues for Lawrence are education, health care and a living wage for workers. She has her master’s in education and one of the specifics important to her is orienting students toward skilled trades since the college track isn’t for everyone; she said her heart is with those students who need a real advocate.

Lawrence also said Clermont has done good on the drug issue, but of course, they could always use more support and resources.

“They need somebody advocating for them in Columbus and bringing resources home,” she said. “I think between the local government fund and getting budgets slashed in half and getting hit with this very expensive opioid crisis, I think we need to have real solutions and real conversations about it.”

Nevertheless, Lawrence does oppose Ohio Issue 1, the Drug and Criminal Justice Policies Initiative, set to be on the ballot in November.

The measure, if passed, would be a constitutional amendment making offenses related to drug possession and use no more than a misdemeanor, prohibit courts from ordering persons on probation for felonies be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations, create a sentence credits program for inmates’ participation in rehabilitative, work or education programs and require the state to spend savings due to a reduction of inmates, because of Issue 1, on drug treatment, crime victim and rehabilitation programs.

Lawrence sees it as legislative matter rather than something that stems from a constitutional amendment.

“A complicated issue that needs legislators that are actually going to roll up their sleeves and do it,” she said.