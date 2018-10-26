The editor of The Clermont Sun gets Tasered

By Brett Milam

Editor

As editor of The Clermont Sun, I thought it would be instructive and interesting to join the Union Township Police Department Citizens Police Academy. I was able to attend a few classes, but unfortunately, classes are the same night we produce the paper, so I won’t be able to complete the academy.

Nevertheless, when I heard there was a Defensive Tactics course with a Taser demonstration, I volunteered to get Tasered. Police Chief Scott Gaviglia initially shot the idea down, but on Tuesday, he changed his mind: perhaps it would be educational if a member of the media was Tasered. (Insert your jokes about police getting a chance to Taser a member of the media here.)

The department and the three instructors present in the video were professional and kept me safe. As you can see, two officers are on either side of me to ensure I have a safe landing. Once the Taser hit, there’s about five seconds of intensity and then it’s over. The officers kept me on my stomach when I tried to get up to a.) make sure I was okay and b.) to have the citizens police academy class gather around to see the two prongs in my back and explain what happened.

I wouldn’t describe the experience as painful; it was more like an intense discomfort for those five seconds and then once it’s over, there’s an unbelievable feeling of adrenaline.

To my knowledge, I am the first citizen Tasered in the more-than-decade history of the academy. Since I can’t finish the academy, I’ll take that distinction and extend my thanks to Chief Gaviglia, Lt. Tony Rees, Officer Chris Wilson (the one shooting the Taser) and the rest of the department for their time and expertise in the classes I did attend and for this experience.