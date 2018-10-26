Rick Houser: When families draw closer

I was on my way to work the other morning and I had the radio on of course. I like to listen to some music as the drive is a distance but instead of a song catching my attention it was a commercial. I don’t really know why but I did notice that the voices in the commercial were speaking in the way of the old haunted movies like Dracula or the werewolf and the music was the type used when the setting for haunted is desired. At first I wondered why they were doing that and then it hit me. I remembered that it is October and with October and along with the harvest time of the year it is also the month that ends with Halloween!

I know as I was growing up I don’t recall the commercialism that is put into this day as much as it is now. I mean we did harvest pumpkins and carve jack o lanterns and would cut some stalks of corn and tie them into a shock just like in the old days when the fields were full of fodder shocks and we would place some pumpkins at the base of the shock and there you had it. We were then decorated for the upcoming Halloween. I really don’t recall seeing all the candy in the seasonal wrappings out for the customers to buy to hand out to the trick or treaters. Don’t think I’m going to say I didn’t go trick or treating because I did. My parents would take me down to Moscow and in my costume that was made up of my dad’s old work clothes and some charcoal on my cheeks and chin so I could look like a hobo. (again!)

The difference from those days to today is that today the treats are store bought and machine wrapped and safe to hand out. In my days of going from house to house I got homemade candy or an apple or best of all to me a popcorn ball also homemade. Very little was store bought but if you got a candy bar it was a full sized candy bar and no bite sized ones. In my days people hadn’t got around to putting pins and razor blades into children’s things. It is safe to admit those days were so much safer and a lot more a good natured time. Not just for the kids but also for the adults who loved seeing us in our costumes even if most were worn repeatedly.

When I got older and in high school I learned that trick or treating was for kids. To be cool one had to go Halloweening. So the Marshall Brothers (Herb and Charlie and myself) tried this. We did have a good night as far as pulling pranks that were more than just a prank but creative also. Our best prank that we recall was placing a buggy on top of a barn roof. The next morning every kid on the school bus stared, laughed and pointed at that buggy. Why even the bus driver stopped the bus a little longer just so he too could look. It was almost a half century before the secret got out just who did do that. The thing was about this way of celebrating especially out on Fruit Ridge Road was the homes were not close to each other. So we walked much more than we pranked and after it was all over we had no candy to show for our long evening of hard work. So this became a short lived way of celebrating this night.

I still feel that probably the best event to celebrate Halloweens were the schools harvest socials. This was held each year and was offered by the PTA. The gym would be set up so those in attendance could move from all that there was to offer and there was plenty. It seems to me at the one held in Felicity a person would move clockwise from the bean bag toss where the object was to get the bean bag into a hole. (Maybe that is where corn hole came from.) At a basketball goal one could have three shots to make a goal and win a prize. There was the game where there were dishes laid out on a table and you would toss a quarter and if it landed in a dish you won it. A good aim could send a child home with a lot of dishes but more than likely they didn’t match.

The gym was full of games of this nature. For the kids there was a jail where you could pay to have someone else caught and put in that jail and then they had to pay to get out. I never liked that game as I really didn’t want to waste money on paying my way out. If none of this entertained a person there was the always famous and popular “cake walk!” Just how much skill did it take to walk in a circle and have the chance to win a cake and I’m talking some awesome cook’s homemade cake that was super awesome. Here is where I wanted to spend my money instead of bailing myself out of jail.

The part of the night was watching the costume contests. These were by age and the contestants had to go up on the stage and be judged there. Even with their masks on it wasn’t hard to figure out just whose parents were in the crowd. A blue ribbon and a prize was the crown prize of the night as it was Halloween you know? A little side note here is that as the festival was going on the husbands stayed outside the gym door and as they talked to each other they got in as many smokes as they could before their wives would come out and have them come in for a while even if it was a short stay. For me I found this to be some of the best entertainment of the evening.

Along with all that I have listed for the month of October and these days a constant reminder is that almost every channel on the television will be showing scary, gruesome, spooky movies that seemed to be played around the clock. For many folks they pop up a bowl of popcorn and get close to the set and have a great time. As for me I look elsewhere to find a way to be entertained. (Blood, guts and gore are just not for me.)

Even though the way Halloween is celebrated and how commercial it has become it is still a very popular event and when children dress up as a fairy or a ninja turtle they can’t help but smile at how cute they look. Even if they did spend way too much to do this. So get some of that popcorn and some chocolate candy and sit back and watch as we take our minds off the fact colder days are coming. This time just enjoy the moment.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.