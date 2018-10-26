Marc Hoover: George Sullivan, the restless ghost

Saving Private Ryan is one of my all-time favorite war movies. The movie depicts Tom Hanks as Captain Joseph Miller. His mission is to bring back a young soldier named Private Ryan after his two brothers are killed while serving during WWII. Private Ryan was his family’s last male heir.

Based on the Sole Survivor Policy, Private Ryan had to leave the battlefield immediately. The law was implemented in 1948 after an entire family of five brothers died aboard the USS Juneau after a Japanese submarine sank their ship.

The law protects families from the draft or combat if they have lost other family members during military duty. The objective is to protect family bloodlines.

The five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa who died together were: George, 27; Frank, 26; Joseph, 24; Madison, 24; and Al, 20. Known as “The Fighting Sullivans” the boys were inseparable. They joined the navy and died together in 1943.

Thomas Sullivan, the boys’ father found out about their deaths one morning on his way to work. Three men wearing uniforms approached Sullivan. He asked which one of his sons had died.

“All five” was the reply.

There were 700 sailors on the ship. Only ten survived.

After the brothers died, the U.S. Navy commissioned another ship as USS The Sullivans. The navy decommissioned the ship in the 1960s and it now rests at the Buffalo Naval Park in Buffalo, NY.

During the investigation into the sinking, a surviving sailor said George Sullivan survived the submarine attack and floated on a raft for a few days. The survivor said he saw George become frantic and jump into the water. He went insane and tried to swim back to shore. He either drowned or was eaten by sharks.

USS The Sullivans is supposedly haunted. Visitors have reported seeing flickering lights, strange voices and radar equipment turning on by itself with no power. Other visitors said they can feel a stranger’s presence. It’s almost as if someone was following them. But the creepiest story involves a portrait of the five brothers that hangs in the ship.

Supposedly, if you take a picture of the portrait, you will only capture four of the brothers. Seemingly, George doesn’t want his picture taken because cameras cannot capture his picture. Whenever anyone tries to take his picture, a light blocks the image.

It’s believed that George still roams the ghostly ship in search of his brothers. I would imagine his spirit is restless because he still feels agony over not being able to protect his brothers as he had since they were children.

There have been at least five sightings of the ghostly sailor. One report came from a former security guard who said he saw a bloodied ghostly vision he identified as George Sullivan. The terrified guard quit.

I find it unusual that George Sullivan haunts a boat never occupied by him or his brothers. Perhaps since the ship is named in his honor, he thinks it necessary to watch over it.

A movie was released about the Sullivan brothers in 1944. The movie depicts the boys as youngsters who never backed down from a fight. They were your typical boys who tried smoking cigarettes and fought with one another and boys in the neighborhood. They even tried to repair and sail in an old beat-up boat that eventually sank. They were your typical fun loving boys.

In 2008, The Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum opened to commemorate the Sullivan brothers and other Iowa war veterans. A fitting tribute to five American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

