Letter to the Editor: Voter defends Rep. Brad Wenstrup

To the Editor:

If one’s ambition is to be elected to represent one’s constituents as a Member of Congress, one should be equally ambitious to tell the truth and be fair.

Democrat Jill Schiller, a former Obama White House staffer, made several mis-statements in her column “Wenstrup nowhere to be found for the average voter” (Cincinnati Enquirer, October 8):

* that Wenstrup avoid facing his constituents

* that Wenstrup voted to strip away health insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions

* that Wenstrup voted for a budget-busting giveaway to billionaires

* that Wenstrup is neglecting his service as a Congressman through “absenteeism”

* that Wenstrup has failed to hold a single town hall meeting since 2013, and that he hasn’t held a coffee meeting since 2017

* that Wenstrup turned down the opportunity to meet voters and face Schiller at a Town Hall in Anderson September 26 sponsored by the League of Women Voters

* that Wenstrup is not interested in the average voter but only big donors

I would hope that someone like Schiller who holds a J.D. (Juris Doctor) degree would not stoop to such trite political charges. But Schiller is part of the Democrat “Resistance” movement characterized by ranting, raving, and sloganeering (and, sometimes, violence), so perhaps my hopes are unfounded.

I can give a personal testimony of what it’s like to attend a “Town Hall” or “coffee” these days. On the morning of January 16, 2017, my wife and I attended a Town Hall/coffee at the Old Firehouse Brewery in Williamsburg. The place was packed. Upon approaching the site, I was surprised by the presence of several police officers. Soon I found out why the police were there “in force.”

Dr. Wenstrup began the morning by discussing policies and plans that were in front of Congress that impacted not only the Second District but the United States as a whole and his actions in Congress. Then he attempted to go from table to table where people were seated to take questions and to hear people’s concerns. Most participants were polite and eager to talk with their Member of Congress, and he seemed delighted to meet them. However, a group of six to eight loud, shrill agitators followed him from table to table shouting and screaming at Wenstrup in such a way that it was difficult for any meaningful discussion to take place between constituents and the Congressman.

Such is the nature of today’s “protest,” more accurately called “intimidation.”

Dr. Wenstrup holds frequent “telephone town halls” (my wife has participated in several) that one can attend in the comfort (and safety) of one’s home. He reaches thousands of constituents this way, is convenient for senior citizens and the shut-in, and is especially efficient considering the Second District covers eight Ohio counties. He attends public events like award ceremonies and patriotic parades and celebrations when he can, but he can’t be everywhere. Considering his heavy responsibilities and tough schedule as a Congressman, and that he is also a husband and father of two little ones, I doubt that Mrs. Schiller could do any better.

“Resistance” Democrats infer that “Big Business” is the enemy while happily accepting donations from business like do all politicians. Mrs. Schiller should know–she worked for Obama!

Doesn’t it make sense that a member of Congress meet with the business community to learn how taxes, government policies, and regulations are affecting business? And, last time I checked, rich people are more likely to be able to hire people for good-paying jobs than poor people.

Dr. Wenstrup is quite concerned about people who face “pre-existing” medical conditions. To charge that he has “stripped away” health insurance protections is untrue and is a cheap shot.

Finally, to charge that Dr. Wenstrup avoided the Anderson Town Hall with Jill Schiller September 26, we need to ask the “non-partisan” League of Women Voters why they scheduled such a meeting when Dr. Wenstrup couldn’t possibly attend. Congress was in session and September 26 was the day that the vote was taken funding both the government and military. Dr. Wenstrup was not “absent.”

Was the League setting up Dr. Wenstrup for such a charge by Mrs. Schiller? Note that the CEO of the “non-partisan” League of Women Voters, Virginia Kase, was arrested last Thursday (October 4) along with hundreds of “Resistance” agitators for illegally occupying the Senate Office Building in Washington protesting the Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the Supreme Court.

Yes, Jill, the truth will surface. You’ll do better if you tell it the first time.

Respectfully submitted,

Randy Kleine,

Milford