Letter to the Editor: Vote against Wenstrup: six reasons

Here are my top 6 reasons why I can no longer vote for Brad Wenstrup (BW):

TELEPHONE TOWN HALL. It’s clear that questions to him are sifted and seeded. BW has prepared talking points, and he only accepts questions that fit those talking points. Heaven forbid he would answer anything other and canned, slow-pitch questions. BW speaks as he’s told to by his owners.

TAX CUT AND ECONOMY. This tax cut originated behind closed doors after being drafted by a select few, with no concern about deficit increases. These tax cuts were designed to benefit corporations and the top 1% of the super rich. And then, some juicy tax law changes for the super rich got added. Any benefits little guys got was so that we wouldn’t buck too much. BW votes as he’s told by his owners. My tax increase was eaten up by inflation (home heating oil up $1.00/gallon, gasoline up $0.50 – $0.90 per gallon, health insurance up ~15%, and groceries up ~20%). My family has not fared any better. So please BW, stop telling me how great my economy is.

JOBS/EMPLOYMENT. I’m happy for those 96-97% who are now employed. I am curious though. Are they full- or part-time jobs? Do they have a predictable shift? (Just try arranging child care when you don’t know your shift from week to week; and, most day care facilities close after 6:00 PM.) Are these workers offered health insurance? And at what cost? Are they making a living wage or minimum wage? How many of these folks still need to work 2-3 jobs? BW makes $174,000 as a Representative, plus income from his medical practice and military service. BW gives lip service to these working class issues, but I seriously doubt he’s ever had to decide between brakes for a 12 year old car or pay the Duke bill. BW is out of touch because he doesn’t listen to his constituents.

DEFICIT. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned Congress that the deficit would increase under the new tax bill. This deficit increased 17% in fiscal year (FY) 2018 to $779 billion. This increase was largely due to a decrease in corporate tax receipts ($297 billion in FY 2017 vs. $205 billion in FY 18). Our great- great- grandchildren will be paying on this! Despite the CBO warning, BW voted for this tax cut as instructed.

SOCIAL SECURITY/MEDICARE/MEDICAID. On 10/17/18, Mitch McConnell announced he plans to cut these “entitlement” programs. This has been Paul Ryan’s dream since he was in college. The logic being used is the cuts are needed to reduce the deficit. Huh? You mean the deficit you helped increase through large tax cuts benefitting large corporations and big donors? Brilliant…just brilliant! How dare these programs be considered “entitlements.” Will these cuts be created in secrecy like the tax cuts? Will the CBO evaluations be ignored again? But BW’s owners and donors will tell him how to vote. It’s hardly coincidental that BW has been softening the ground with articles lately about long-term care, and the high cost of Medicaid.

INFRASTRUCTURE. District 2 desperately needs bus service and/or light rail. How are individuals supposed to get to school, jobs and medical appointments–especially if they can’t afford car-related expenses? Imagine the amazing potential of public transportation. Employment rates would certainly increase. Disposable income would increase when we don’t use as much for car gas/maintenance. Local business income would increase when shoppers are less concerned with traffic, parking, weather, and multiple trips out. Since BW has the time to work on alternative discipline for suspended high school students, he should certainly make the time for services to benefit his entire District.

Regards,

Mary Cann

Union Township, OH