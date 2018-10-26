Clermont County Opiate Task Force urges no vote on Issue 1

The Clermont County Opiate Task Force voted to oppose Issue 1, a proposed constitution amendment that would change drug sentencing laws, at its meeting on Oct. 11.

Although the Opiate Task Force supports sentencing reform, it believes that amending the constitution, instead of going through the Legislature, is the wrong way to do this.

The task force is comprised of stakeholders representing county government, agencies and the courts (Commissioners, Clermont County Public Health, Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board (MHRB), Municipal Court Probation, Common Pleas Court Probation, Public Defender, Children’s Protective Services, County Sheriff); Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services; Clermont Mercy Hospital; law enforcement and fire/EMS departments; faith-based organizations and private citizens.

At the meeting, a panel including Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride, Assistant Prosecutor Darren Miller, Sheriff Steve Leahy, Commissioners Ed Humphrey and David Painter, and Karen Scherra, Executive Director of MHRB, spoke out against Issue 1 and detailed the impact it would have on the county courts, law enforcement and the County Jail, and taxpayers.

Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would, among other things, reduce drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, prohibit jail time for any such offenses unless it is the third offense within 24 months, and reduce sentences of those in prison for any crimes other than murder, rape or child molestation by up to 25% if the individual is enrolled in programs in prison.

Among the drugs it would reduce penalties for is fentanyl, an extremely dangerous opioid that has been responsible for a number of deaths in Ohio. Under Issue 1, anyone caught with less than 20 grams of fentanyl would face a misdemeanor instead of prison time. A lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as 2 milligrams; 20 grams could kill thousands of people.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office and Municipal and Common Pleas Court judges are concerned that the broad language in Issue 1 would eliminate sentencing discretion for judges.

Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride noted that both Municipal and Common Pleas Court judges work with lesser offenders to get them into treatment instead of jail or prison. “The reality is that less and less low-level offenders go to jail every day. For years, the emphasis has been on treatment,” he said.

“Long-term treatment is necessary for many drug users, and Issue 1 will make it more difficult for the criminal justice system to get drug users into long-term treatment. Issue 1 will eliminate the ability of courts to punish users of dangerous drugs who refuse to stay in treatment and who are a risk to the community,” Judge McBride elaborated.

In addition, Issue 1 would prohibit the courts from sentencing anyone on community control – popularly known as probation – to prison for probation violations, unless that person has committed another felony. “That effectively means that a person sentenced to community control for a felony can refuse to do anything, including participate in treatment, once placed on community control and the court has no real recourse,” Judge McBride said.

Proponents of Issue 1 say that the millions of dollars that will be saved by having fewer people in prison will be funneled into treatment at the local level. However, an analysis last week of Issue 1 by the Ohio Office of Management & Budget disputes that. The report says that the prisoner reduction will not be as large as predicted, and that county municipal courts and jails will end up shouldering many more costs. Fewer people in prison will mean more people in jail, said Sheriff Leahy, a cost that will be borne by county taxpayers.

Karen Scherra of the Mental Health & Recovery Board said that although her board is in favor of legislative reforms, it opposes Issue 1. “We do not see treatment increasing under Issue 1,” she said. “It’s often the stick of criminal justice that gets people into treatment.” She noted that her board has worked closely with county partners in criminal justice as well as the Commissioners to come up with initiatives in the battle against the opioid problems in the county. “If this passes we will watch a system that we worked really hard to build up collapse,” she said.

On Oct. 3, the Clermont County Commissioners passed a resolution opposing Issue 1. Also opposing Issue 1 are the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Ohio Bar Association, the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, and the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities.