Superior Credit Union to sponsor Young Money LIVE

Financial Success Speaking Tour at University of Cincinnati Clermont campus

CINCINNATI, Ohio – October 19, 2018 – Superior Credit Union announces it has collaborated with Young Money Media to sponsor a distinct financial education event at UC Clermont on Monday, October 22. Young Money Media founder, Todd Romer will be delivering a high-energy presentation that focuses on how to save, spend, invest and give money differently to live a life of more purpose and meaning.

Todd Romer states, “traditional financial education is not working and that’s a big problem. We’re excited to partner with Superior Credit Union to deliver dynamic financial success content to a younger demographic that desperately need and want it.”

“We’re proud to partner with Todd and Young Money University to bring a new level of financial education to younger generations that we serve,” says Superior’s VP of Business Development, Kelly Vogt. “Superior Credit Union is passionate about helping members achieve their financial dreams and we believe having the best possible knowledge is the first step toward success.”

Founded by Todd Romer, Young Money Media and Young Money University (YMU) is a financial success platform that brings time tested financial success content and coaching to the millennial generation. In addition to YMU, the Young Money LIVE! Financial Success Tour has been held at 500+ college campuses in 36 states since 2010. Todd is the author of the new book “Young Money: A Powerful 5 Step Plan to Financial Success Now” and former publisher of Young Money magazine. You can visit www.toddromer.com to learn more.