Zimmer coal-fired power plant devalued, again

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Preliminary 2018 tax assessment numbers are in for the William H. Zimmer coal-fired power plant, and once again, the facility has been devalued.

A number of government and school districts are affected by the Zimmer devaluations, including Washington, Pierce and Franklin Townships, the villages of Moscow and New Richmond, the New Richmond and Felicity-Franklin school districts, as well as Grant Career Center and Great Oaks Career Campuses.

While the exact amount of public utilities’ assessed values varies from year to year, the trend has been steady; the assessed value of coal-fired power plants like Zimmer has been in a steady decline.

This follows a national trend of declining values of coal-fired power plants; many states are switching to natural gas, which is more abundant and cheaper to use, and renewable, less polluting forms of energy such as solar and wind.

The latest report from the Department of Energy shows that for the second quarter of 2018, U.S. coal production was 3.7 percent less than the previous quarter and 3.4 percent lower than the second-quarter of 2017.

Christopher Mehlman, deputy auditor – financial operations for the Clermont County Auditor’s Office, spoke to this point, saying, “The devaluation has been occurring over some time now … every year there’s some impact that’s occurring.”

Regarding this year’s devaluation numbers as compared to 2017, Mehlman said, “It’s not been as big as what we’ve had; it fluctuates from year to year.”

As a result of this latest devaluation, next year, for example, Washington Township is estimated to receive about $107,000 less in taxes over the previous year, Moscow is estimated to receive $34,000 less, New Richmond Schools are expected to receive $567,000 less and Grant Career Center is expected to receive about $105,872 less.

As part of its plan to handle the continuing reductions in tax revenue, the Moscow village council, in June, approved putting a five-year, 7-mill levy on the ballot this November.

Voters in Washington Township recently approved a 0.4 mill continuous sheriff’s levy to help the township pay for its contract with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol services had been paid with monies from the township’s general fund, but that coffer has taken a “hit” since the coal-fired power plant devaluations started.

The township was feeling a little relief from its previous budget constraints, since the levy is estimated to raise about $63,676 annually, but now, the trustees will have to go redraft their 2019 budget, since they used 2017 tax revenue numbers instead of reading the writing on the wall.

“We anticipated something happening, you never know,”Trustee Dennis Cooper said. “This devaluation really effects the fund balances where we need it most.”

Now that the preliminary numbers have been received, the county will include the figures in its overall tax abstract, which will then be presented to the Ohio Department of Taxation, which approves the plan for the next tax year.