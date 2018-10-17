Williamsburg volleyball caps off season with league title

In what is basically an annual event in Clermont County, the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats volleyball team is once again celebrating a league title.

In 44 seasons of play, Williamsburg has won 26 volleyball titles. This year’s championship was not easy, according to head coach Dan Coyne.

“It was tough,” Coyne said. “There’s a lot of great competition in our division. Bethel-Tate and CNE were very good. It’s very gratifying when you come out on top of good competition, and we’re thankful.”

Overall on the season, Williamsburg finished with an 18-4 record. Those four losses came to teams with a combined win-loss record of 75-12.

“We lost a couple matches I felt like we could have won, but in any sporting event the other team is playing hard too,” Coyne said. “We had a great season. Success is measured a little different at Williamsburg because of Ed Stewart, he’s been a great coach for a long time.”

Stewart was not able to coach the Lady Wildcats this season due to complications from surgery on his knee. Coyne served as an assistant under Stewart last season.

This season, the team has gotten contributions from every player on the roster. Junior Kara Bailey and sophomore Paige Fisher are the team’s setters, and Coyne said both of them excel in key roles.

“Both of them play two of the hardest positions on the court,” Coyne said. “They’ve been phenomenal for us. The setter is the most important position on the court, they’re the quarterback of the team. They make decisions on where the ball is going to go, and they touch the ball every single time if everything goes right.”

The team’s two left hitters are Libby Connor and Hailey Speeg. Connor played at the junior varsity level last season, but has improved on the varsity squad in 2018.

“She’s made great strides in her game,” Coyne said. “She’s become a very dangerous outside hitter. She serves great and does a super jobs for us, she has a great attitude.”

Speeg, meanwhile, learned a new position this season.

“I moved her to the left side because I see a lot of potential in her,” Coyne said. “She can hit the ball harder than anybody on the team when she gets a good swing. She changed her serving style totally, she was a stand on the floor kind of server and became a jump server and she’s become very successful at it. She’s become a weapon for us.”

Senior Natalie Young is one of the team’s two captains this year. Coyne praised her for her leadership.

“Her leadership has been nothing short of outstanding,” Coyne said. “She’s done a great job keeping the girls up, getting them excited.

Sophomore Madi Ogden, like Young, is an outside hitter for the Lady Wildcats.

“She’s done a great job blocking the ball,” Coyne said. “I ask my right side hitters to be able to have their hands because with the kinds of defense we play our setters get taken out by tips. Both [Young] and [Ogden] do a great job playing that second ball for us.

The team’s only other senior, Faith Golden, battled injuries at times this year, but has returned to contribute to the squad.

“She’s a senior, she was our libero last year,” Coyne said. “She got hurt and has come back and done an awesome job for us.”

The team has also got a few key contributions from Breanna Vining, who moved up to the varsity squad for parts of this season.

“She’s been playing most of the year at junior varsity, but she’s come up and done a super job,” Coyne said.

Two other players on the team, Lexi Lindsey and Madi Neth, don’t see as much time on the court but are crucial to the team’s success.

“We can’t do what we do without those two,” Coyne said. “Helping us run plays, run drills, things like that. It’s a total team effort.”

In all, Coyne said the group of Lady Wildcats are a close-knit bunch, making it easier on him as a coach.

“This team has been one of the easiest high school teams I’ve ever coached,” Coyne said. “They genuinely like each other. I think it’s part of that small-school atmosphere. They know each other and they play multiple sports with each other.”

Coyne also credited his two assistant coaches for their help this season.

“I could not have done anything without those two,” Coyne said. “Without them, we could not have achieved everything we did.”

Williamsburg begins their sectional tournament run on Saturday, October 20 at Blanchester High School. The team is scheduled to face the winner of Aiken and Ripley at 2 p.m.

“We want to get past the sectional finals,” Coyne said. “We went to the sectional finals and lost to Anna and we want to do better. The whole message this year is we’re gearing everything toward the postseason. We want to raise the bar at Williamsburg.”

