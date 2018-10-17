Late rally comes up short for New Richmond

New Richmond senior Josh Anderson ran for two touchdowns in the Lions’ 22-14 loss to Western Brown on Friday, October 12, 2018. -

The New Richmond Lions took on Western Brown in the annual football contest between the two schools on Friday, October 12, and for the first time since 2014, the Lions were not on the smiling side of the scoreboard.

Western Brown jumped ahead 19-0 in the first half and held on for a 22-14 win, stopping the Lions short of the goal line on the final play of the game.

The Broncos started their scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass from Josh Taylor to Logan Campbell with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, and the team led 6-0 after one period.

Western Brown struck again in the second quarter, with Taylor connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Liam Keller. Yani Williams hauled in a 13-yard score just before halftime to put the Broncos ahead by 19.

The Lions started the third quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run by Josh Anderson. Western Brown added a field goal with 2:29 left in the period to take a 22-7 lead into the third quarter.

New Richmond’s final score of the game was an impressive one. Anderson kept the ball himself and broke numerous tackles en route to a 43-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left.

Western Brown melted down a bit on offense from there, receiving several penalties before eventually punting the ball back to the Lions. New Richmond took over with less than 30 seconds left in Bronco territory, but the final run by Anderson was stopped 10 yards short of the goal line as time expired.

Western Brown head coach Tyler Evans said the Broncos were a little fortunate at the end of the game, but the rest of the contest was one of the team’s best games this season.

“[We] got a bit lucky at the end there,” Evans said. “We played our tails off for about three quarters and 11 minutes. We had a couple dumb things happen at the end and that’s on us. We executed fairly well, and that’s what it takes. We didn’t turn the ball over, didn’t do things like that.”

New Richmond head coach Patrick Burke complimented the Broncos, who improved to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Southern Buckeye Conference’s American Division with the win.

“Western Brown is a very good team,” Burke said. “Their record does not show what kind of team they are. You can go back and look, they’ve been in every single game. They beat a good Jackson team. They’re a good ballclub.”

The Lions dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in league play with the loss. Burke said the team simply made too many mistakes.

“[We had] too many mental errors,” Burke said. “We didn’t play New Richmond football tonight. I felt like we had a solid week of practice. I felt like our preparation was good all week, but we came out today and we didn’t play New Richmond football. The physicality, the execution, the fundamentals…they weren’t there today. We did not play to our standard. We worried about outside events, and we let that affect our mindset.”

Burke said he did feel that New Richmond began to play more like themselves in the second half of the game.

“We strained through the second half,” Burke said. “We started to play New Richmond football and we gave our team a chance to win or play for overtime in the second half, and I couldn’t be prouder of that.”

Anderson moved back to the quarterback position for most of the second half. He had started the year as the Lions’ signal caller, but the team moved him to the running back spot earlier in the season due to a need in the backfield, according to Burke.

“We had to out of necessity at that point. It worked for us during that game, so we stuck with it,” Burke said. “We’ll go assess, we’ll look at what we need to do and we’ll bounce back. We have a big game next week against [Clinton-Massie]. I think our kids are up to that. They’re ready to compete. They’re not going to hang their heads after this one. This is a lesson learned.”

Anderson’s run late in the game was a snapshot of the type of player he is on the field, Burke said. However, the head coach also noted that the Lions were not executing as a team.

“He’s a relentless competitor,” Burke said. “If you put the ball in his hands, anything can happen. He’s a heck of a leader, but our team came up short tonight. It boils down to us as a team, our execution as a team, our physicality as a team. How we respond as a team through this adversity is what I’m waiting to see.”

The Lions will face a tough task at home in week nine, as Clinton-Massie comes to New Richmond. The Falcons were the Division IV state runners-up last season and are coming off a 21-2 win over Goshen in week eight.

New Richmond senior Josh Anderson ran for two touchdowns in the Lions’ 22-14 loss to Western Brown on Friday, October 12, 2018. https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0090.jpg New Richmond senior Josh Anderson ran for two touchdowns in the Lions’ 22-14 loss to Western Brown on Friday, October 12, 2018.