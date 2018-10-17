Becker, Lawrence debate ahead of November

Republican State Rep. John Becker and Democrat Patricia Lawrence met in a debate for Ohio District 65 on Oct. 13.

The debate was hosted by the League of Women Voters. House District 65 covers Goshen, Miami, Stonelick, Union and Wayne Townships as well as the city of Milford and parts of Loveland in Clermont County.

Becker has held the seat since 2013. In 2016, Becker beat his Democratic opponent, Jerod Weber, with 73 percent of the vote, garnering 44,166 votes to Weber’s 16,156. If re-elected, this would be Becker’s last term, as Ohio State Representatives can only serve four consecutive terms. State representative serve two-year terms.

Each candidate had the chance to make a three-minute opening statement.

“My platform is and always has been – frankly, it’s the values I’ve always had, not related to politics so much, as much this is just what I’m wired for – that is being pro-life, pro-gun, limited government and lower taxes,” Becker said.

Becker said the most important legislation to him and much of Ohio that he’s worked on and will continue to is eliminating the Ohio marriage penalty. In August 2017, Becker and David Leland, a Democrat representing District 22 (Columbus), introduced House Bill 333 to amend the Ohio Revised Code to allow couples to file their state tax returns separately.

Current Ohio law says married couples’ state tax returns much match their federal tax returns. When a couple of equal incomes marry, they end up paying more in taxes by filing jointly than if they had filed separately.

The Legislative Service Commission, which provides nonpartisan fiscal analysis, among other services to the Ohio General Assembly, noted in their report that the bill would generate significant programming costs for the Ohio Department of Taxation to reflect the change. Additionally, the commission said that losses of $22 million to $26 million in 2018 and 2019 from personal income tax revenues would be shared by the state’s general revenue fund, the local government fund and the public library fund. The latter two are fund distributed to counties, municipalities, townships and public libraries.

Lawrence said she’s a “deeply concerned citizen” and plans to work with both sides.

“I will not waste time on fringe legislation and divisive bombast; I will work to better our schools with less testing and more vocational training,” Lawrence said. “I will work to combat the opioid crisis that plagues our communities.”

She also said she would work to ensure workers have a living wage.

The first question then went to Lawrence, which was, “Why would you be a good state legislator?”

Lawrence said she can be collaborative and get people to the table in a meaningful way; she added it’s about being a good partner in Columbus for the leaders in Clermont and getting funding back to the county.

Becker was asked similarly about why he would continue to be a good legislator, to which he said a lot of people think of being a legislator as number of bills passed, but it’s really about “constituent service.”

“So it’s a matter of attention to those constituents, getting back to them, getting them plugged into the right direction with the right government agency,” he said. “Also, since I’m a Republican and Republicans control the State House, the majority party sets the agenda. So being part of the majority party, I get a seat at the table to influence what legislation is.”

When asked in another question why the State House matters, Becker said all local issues in one way or another stem from or are influenced by the General Assembly of Ohio.

Lawrence agreed with Becker about that influence, but then pushed back on his earlier comment about Republicans being the majority and setting the agenda.

“Well, that may be true, but that silences a lot of voices,” she said, adding that the state is split 50/50 among Democrats and Republicans.

According to the Ohio Voter Project, there are a total of 7.9 million registered voters in Ohio as of September 2018. Of those, nearly 2 million are Republicans and 1.4 million are Democrats. The other 4.6 million are non-affiliated, which means that a citizen is registered to vote, but haven’t voted in the primary of either party.

To that point about parties, Lawrence was then asked how she would work with both parties for the “good of Clermont County.” She said it’s about listening to people without so much worrying about party, but also, that we all want good communities and schools, so there’s commonality.

Becker said he likes working with the other party and cited as an example his previously mentioned House Bill 333, which was co-sponsored with a Democrat.

He also mentioned talking frequently with Steve Myers, a Democrat who Becker beat in the 2012 election.

“I find that getting along with the Democrats is very easy to do and is enjoyable and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Back in May, Ohio voters passed a redistricting reform initiative, which amended the state’s constitution to require bipartisan support when drawing new congressional district lines. New maps would require three-fifths support in the House and Senate, including support from at least half the members of the minority party. The constitutional amendment would also require at least 65 counties to be drawn wholly into a congressional district. New maps could not divide the cities of Cleveland or Cincinnati between districts.

It should be noted that the League of Women Voters was part of the coalition to bring that issue to the ballot.

Becker was asked how he would execute those reforms for map-making and he said it could get “really sticky” if the minority party can’t agree on the map. He said his biggest fear is that the courts will end up getting involve to do the maps.

Lawrence said she’s glad the redistricting is happening.

“That it had to become a constitutional amendment really shows how fed up people are with unfair elections,” she said.

The local government fund issue also came up. Ohio’s Local Government Fund for 2018-2019 is $381.8 million, which is down from $694 million in 2010-2011. Of that, $2.5 million is allocated to Clermont County. The monies are then dispersed between the commissioners, who get about $1.22 million of that and the rest of the county.

A question was then posed how Becker or Lawrence as a state legislator could ensure those funds come back to the county.

Balanced budgets make sense, Lawrence said, but keeping $3 billion in Columbus is not serving the communities well.

She’s referring to Ohio’s Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day fund,” which is at $2.7 billion as of July 11, 2018.

Becker said he frequently hears from the local township councils that they have trouble buying salt or asphalt or keeping up with their cemeteries with the reduction of the local government fund. He said he’s working a way to get those funds to the townships, perhaps with an incremental formula, which would restore $25 million to the townships, he said.

The two most important challenges facing Clermont County, according to Becker, are: the opioid problem and the local government fund.

Regarding the former, Becker said fortunately, Clermont is also the leader in solving the opioid problem, citing the CASC program (Community Alternative Sentencing Center) as an example. He added that CASC could be a model to take statewide.

Lawrence agreed about the opioid issue and government fund, saying Clermont needs someone in Columbus who can be a partner to get the county more resources. With the slashing of the government fund and the opioid crisis, it’s created a “double whammy,” she said.

The debate moved on to State Issue 1, the Drug and Criminal Justice Policies Initiative, set to be on the ballot in November.

The measure, if passed, would be a constitutional amendment making offenses related to drug possession and use no more than a misdemeanor, prohibit courts from ordering persons on probation for felonies be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations, create a sentence credits program for inmates’ participation in rehabilitative, work or education programs and require the state to spend savings due to a reduction of inmates, because of Issue 1, on drug treatment, crime victim and rehabilitation programs.

Both stated their opposition to Issue 1. Lawrence said addiction is a disease, but that Issue 1 “isn’t the answer.” Additionally, legislators need to do the work here, not have the issue addressed by a constitutional amendment.

Becker added that, if it becomes a constitutional amendment and the General Assembly finds a problem with it, the only way to fix it is to have the amendment re-voted on.

On the matter of healthcare, the candidates were asked how they would ensure healthcare access for Clermont County residents. Becker said Ohio, basically, has universal healthcare in the sense that anyone can walk into an emergency room and get treatment, which is part of the problem.

“It creates different problems in different directions,” he said. “If I had it my way, how would we address this problem? The idea I came up with is to actually create a system for universal healthcare.”

By that, he means every county would have a central location where a resident could go to that facility to get whatever healthcare they need. Becker used the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a good example for this area.

“So the cost would be paid for by Medicaid as it is currently for people without means,” he said. “Then the expenses would be limited because the people working in these hospitals would have immunity from prosecution for liability.”

It keeps costs down and people get the healthcare they need, Becker said.

Lawrence mentioned being a breast cancer survivor and how that took its toll on her, including financially because of 14 months of treatment.

“Pre-existing conditions are now with me forever,” she said. “Healthcare and cancer cost more than my house.”

While Lawrence stressed how deleterious medical costs can be on someone and pushed back against Becker’s proposals, she didn’t articulate her own solution for ensuring healthcare access to county residents.

On Sept. 6, Omar Santa Perez, 29, killed three men and injured two others, before being killed by police during a shooting spree at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati. With that as the backdrop, Lawrence and Becker were asked about gun violence and any action they would take, if at all, to curb the violence.

“We need common sense gun safety,” Lawrence said, noting it’s not about a wedge issue or Democrats taking guns.

She added that they need to close the loopholes on background checks and gun shows. Lawrence also said red flag laws would be a way of keeping guns from those who need mental health services rather than a gun.

“The mental health issue, that’s a tough one to figure out because what you’re trying to balance is the due process rights of people versus is a particular person dangerous?” Becker said.

He said the Fifth Third Shooting is an example of how anyone can walk into any building at any time and start shooting. Armed guards and metal detectors make sense to him, Becker said, adding that he advocates citizens get training and learn how to shoot back.

The next topic was about education, with the question posed to the candidates as, “What should the state government do, if anything, to provide an equitable, quality public education for all children pre-K to grade 12?”

Becker said he leans toward resources going to rural areas, like Adams County, who have limited ability to raise money and need the most help from the state.

“I do like the idea of competition in schools and I support vouchers for parents to send their children to the school that work best for them,” he said.

As a former teacher and someone with her master’s in education, Lawrence said students cannot learn when they are hungry and tired.

“We need to make sure that the funding is there,” he said. “I do think that our schools are the absolute bedrock of our communities.”

The final topic covered how the candidates would ensure, improve and secure elections and voting in the county.

Lawrence’s response was to end gerrymandering so “every vote matters.” Voting should also be easy and accessible, not harder, she said.

Becker said safeguards against hacking are important and with respect to voting hours, Becker said they’ve expanded voting hours, so you can vote the weekend leading up to the election. Becker also advocates a voter ID.

According to the Secretary of State’s voting scheduling, voters can do early in-person voting on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the election on Nov. 6; on Saturday, it’s from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, it’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then Monday it’s 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On election day, polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Lawrence’s closing statement, she said, if elected, she will be a true independent.

“We might not always agree, but let’s be honest, you don’t always agree with your spouse or our boss or your children on everything. I’m pragmatic, not ideological,” she said.

She added that’s learned three things: Clermont is fortunate to have smart, dedicated people; the county deserves a better reputation and recognition; and the county’s leaders are tired of not getting the support they need from Becker.

Becker used his closing statement to mention a few of the endorsements he’s received from the business community and pro-life and pro-gun organizations.

“So that’s an array of organizations that specialize in their field and they’ve considered both of us and I’m the one that’s gotten all those endorsements,” he said.

To see the full debate, please visit http://bit.ly/2CN6ZIm.

Issues included funding, opioid crisis, guns, education and much more