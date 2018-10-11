Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘no’ on the Batavia Schools levy

On November 6, the Batavia School District proposes we pay for 3 schools: a new high school, a new middle school AND it wants to renovate the existing high school for administrative and community use.

Worse, the existing high school is only 21 years old. We will pay taxes on it for another 4 years and thereafter, ongoing operating costs forever.

Don’t be deceived by the 80/20 cost sharing with the state. Your local share is 7 mills. Add that to the 6 mills approved in 2012 for the new elementary school. That’s 4 schools in only 6 years. If approved, Batavia Township taxes will have increased by 40% in 13 years.

This is an outrageous request. It is a blatant disregard for the needs of the taxpayers.

Please vote No and send this District a strong message that these increases will not be tolerated.

Bob Baillie