Lady Warriors soccer continues improving

Madi Arnett and the Goshen Lady Warriors defeated Wilmington 1-0 on Senior Night, the team’s first league win since 2011. - Goshen keeper Bree Wallace has tallied 308 saves this season, a number that places her 13th all-time for saves in a season in the state of Ohio. -

Sometimes, the win-loss record doesn’t tell the full story.

For instance, if you look at New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom this season, his 10-9 overall record doesn’t seem too impressive. Dig a little deeper, however, and deGrom’s 1.70 ERA appears, meaning wins and losses are not always the best way to identify success.

Goshen High School’s girls soccer team may not have the wins this season, but the improvement is undeniable according to head coach Megan Johnson.

“The record’s not where I’d like it to be, but there have been many improvements overall,” Johnson said. “We’ve been losing by fewer goals this year. Last year, we’d lose by eight, nine, 10 goals. This year, it’s four, five…We’re scoring more goals this year. We tied a conference team this year, Wilmington. That’s a first in years for Goshen to do that.”

A few years, in fact. Goshen’s last tie against a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division foe came in September of 2015 against Batavia. Heading into this season, the team’s last league win was a 3-0 victory over Bethel-Tate in September of 2011.

This year’s team is still fairly young, and Johnson said the future teams will be boosted by incoming players.

“We’re a young team,” Johnson said. “A lot of girls coming up are going to be an asset to the team. We’re making small improvements as the year goes on.”

Johnson listed a few things she has noticed the team improving on as the season has gone on.

“Simple things, like making passes,” Johnson said. “Stringing passes together. Playing simple soccer, winning balls out of the air. Not necessarily just playing kickball, which is what they’ve been used to in the past.”

Johnson added the team’s effort has never decreased, regardless of what was on the scoreboard.

“[They’re] not giving up,” Johnson said. “They’ve been hit with so many losses in the past so many years, but they still show up and give 100 percent every practice and game.”

Offensively, Goshen has picked things up of late. The team has scored five goals over their last four games. The squad had scored just seven goals in the previous nine contests, with six coming in the team’s 6-0 win over Felicity.

“We’ve done more offensive drills in practice, but they want to score,” Johnson said. “They’re tired of losing by a lot and not scoring. They just fought for those goals.”

The team’s shutout win was sealed by keeper Bree Wallace, who has recorded 263 saves this season. That number would put Wallace in the top 15 all-time in Ohio high school history .

“She’s amazing,” Johnson said. “She’s very strong. She never stops, she’s one that practices all the time. She’s dedicated to soccer and that position. She loves to play, she puts the work in. I’m very impressed.”

Wallace and the Lady Warriors hope to accomplish a few things before the season comes to an end, according to Johnson.

“We’d like to pull out one more win, if possible,” Johnson said. “The main goal would be, in the tournament, to at least lose by less than last year. Maybe even get a goal in the tournament game.”

The team put a check mark next to one of those goals earlier this week. Goshen defeated Wilmington 1-0 on Senior Night, picking up a win in league play in their final home game of the season. The team fell to New Richmond 4-2 in their regular-season finale on October 11.

Goshen drew a tough test in the sectional tournament. The team visits Summit Country Day on Tuesday, October 16 for a 7 p.m. contest.

