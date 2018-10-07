Fall sports sectional draws held

With less than a week remaining in the regular season, county soccer and volleyball teams learned their postseason opponents over the weekend.

Sectional tournament draws for boys and girls soccer along with volleyball were held on Sunday, October 8, with tournament play scheduled to begin on October 15 for both sports.

In Division I volleyball, Milford drew No. 18 overall seed and a first-round matchup with Middletown on Wednesday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. Should the Lady Eagles advance, they would return to take on Lakota East on Saturday, October 20 at 5:30.

West Clermont drew the 16 seed in Division I and a match against #21 Sycamore on Tuesday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. That game is slated to be played at Sycamore. The Lady Wolves defeated Sycamore earlier this season, winning in three sets at home on September 10.

In Division II, Goshen, Bethel-Tate, Batavia and New Richmond were all seeded into the Wyoming sectional. Goshen takes on Taft on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m., while New Richmond faces Taylor on October 17 at 6 p.m.

Should both of those teams advance, it would set up a busy day for the county on October 20. Goshen’s game in the sectional semifinals would be against Mariemont at 12:30 p.m., while New Richmond would face Summit Country Day at 2 p.m. with a win over Taylor.

Bethel-Tate drew a first-round bye and will face either Northwest or the second-seeded Wyoming squad October 20 at 3:30 p.m. Batavia also took a bye, and the Lady Bulldogs will face the winner of fourth-seeded Indian Hill and Woodward at Wyoming on October 20 at 5 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs earned a 3-0 win over Woodward on September 29.

In Division III, both county teams will be at Blanchester. Clermont Northeastern is scheduled to face Madeira on Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. In the lower half of the bracket, Williamsburg drew the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. They will play either Aiken or Ripley on October 20 at 2 p.m.

Finally, the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals drew a first-round bye in the Division IV tournament at Mariemont High School. They will face either Deer Park or Gamble Montessori on October 20 at 4 p.m.

Milford’s boys soccer team drew the No. 8 seed in Division I, and will host Northwest on Monday, October 15 at 7 p.m. West Clermont is the No. 24 seed in Division I, and they will visit Western Brown on October 15 for a 7 p.m. contest.

In Division II, Batavia took a first-round bye. They will take on either Roger Bacon or Blanchester on Thursday, October 18.

Goshen visits Ross for a battle on October 15 at 7 p.m., while New Richmond takes on SBAAC foe Wilmington that same night.

In girls soccer action, the Milford Lady Eagles drew the No. 12 seed in Division I and a home game against Edgewood on October 16. West Clermont visits Eastern Cincinnati Conference foe Kings on October 16 at 7 p.m.

In Division II, Batavia drew Blanchester in their sectional opener, which is slated to be played in Batavia on October 16 at 7 p.m.

Goshen will visit Summit Country Day that same night, while Williamsburg hosts Bethel-Tate. New Richmond drew a first-round bye in that sectional and will face the winner of Ross and Roger Bacon on October 20 at 7 p.m.

The county’s two Division III teams begin play on October 20. Felicity-Franklin is at Finneytown High School, while CNE is slated to take on Deer Park at 7 p.m.