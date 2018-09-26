Storytime a hit with Batavia Elementary School students

In a world of tech and time crunches, students are still enjoying storytime.

Kindergartners and first-graders at Batavia Elementary School were treated to several short adventures from children’s literature on Sept. 24.

The readings came courtesy of Angela Ramsey, Clermont County Public Library – Batavia Branch’s youth services librarian.

“Thank you so much for letting me come read to you today,” she told the first-graders.

Ramsey visits the students for storytime on the fourth Monday of each month.

“I’ll bring more stories for you next month, and they’ll be funny also, and we’ll talk about getting a library card and where I’m at if you want to come visit me, and a whole bunch of other things,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s been working in her position at the library for about 15 years, and it’s clear she is passionate about supporting young readers.

“I love to pick fun books; I love just seeing how they react to, like the monster burping up all the stuff, or the hot dog rolling; I like to hear the laughter; and sometimes they can get a little loud, but I like to hear that,” she said.

The regular storytime sessions for both kindergartners and first graders come after the elementary school moved from its downtown Batavia location — within walking distance to the Batavia library branch — to its new spot at Bulldog Place a couple of years ago.

“I used to just go to visit the kindergarten class every month, and then when they moved here and found that they had a big space in the hallway, that’s when I started coming to visit the first grade also, so now I do both,” Ramsey explained.

The students look forward to Ramsey’s visit each month, said first grade teacher Michelle Fussnecker.

“They love Ms. Angie; it’s always on our calendar,” she said.

Fussnecker explained that through the monthly storytime visits, the school is trying to help students use their community’s resources.

“Many of them don’t have books in their house, so they are able to realize there are free resources; you do not have to buy the books,” she said.

The program also helps instill a love of reading in the students.

First-grader Ruud Van Frank really enjoys Ramsey’s visit each month.

“I like the books,” he said.

While showing students that the library is a great resource for books and materials, one of the greatest lessons to be learned from storytime may be that the community is made up of people who care, and who want to help.

“I enjoy coming to the school and walking down the hall, and some of my old students will be like ‘Hi, Ms. Angie,’ and I’m like, oh you remember me, that’s so great,” Ramsey said. “A lot of the kids do come and visit me once school’s out, and they take their advanced reading test, and they keep up with the reading.”

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BES-storytime-PIC-1.jpg https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BES-storytime-PIC-2.jpg https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BES-storytime-PIC-3.jpg