Betty Waits, 82, passed September 19, 2018. Loving mother of Cathy Stacy, Jeff Waits and Jason Waits; Cherished grandmother of Jordan Watson, Dustin Watson, Lauren Stacy, Keith Evans and Collin Waits; Dear sister of Jim Scheadler. Graveside services were at Greenlawn Cemetery 687 State Route 50 Milford, Ohio 45150 on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 12 PM. Services in care of Evans Funeral Home – Milford, Ohio.