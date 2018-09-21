Football roundup: Bulldogs remain undefeated, Eagles soar past Walnut Hills in ECC opener

Batavia kept rolling, trouncing Bethel-Tate to remain unbeaten entering week five. Clermont Northeastern improved to 3-1, and Williamsburg fell at home in a shootout that gave the Abrams Stadium scoreboard a workout.

Batavia 42,

Bethel-Tate 12

Batavia avenged last season’s loss to Bethel-Tate in a big way, blowing out the Tigers in Bethel.

The Bulldogs struck quickly, with Kaleb Moell finding Deven Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Bethel answered with a touchdown run by Alex Manz, but the extra point was missed.

Jason Griffin struck for Batavia in the second quarter, scoring on a 64-yard touchdown run. One drive later, he scampered in from 37 yards to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Griffin scored a third time, this one a 50-yard score in the third quarter. After Bethel fumbled on the next drive, Alex Jones scored on a 19-yard run to put Batavia on top 35-6. A Drew Mentzel pass to Alex Byrd made it 42-6. Bethel added a score by Manz with 44 seconds left.

Mentzel finished with 37 yards passing and the touchdown. Moell only completed one pass, but it was the 74-yard score to Williams.

Griffin led the Bulldogs with 153 yards rushing on five carries. He also had three touchdowns. Alex Manz led Bethel-Tate, recording 134 passing y ards and 136 rushing yards on 19 carries. Manz also had two touchdown runs.

Dylan Poff led Bethel-Tate receives with four catches for 86 yards. Gabe Kilgore led the Tigers defensively, recording nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Moell recorded 21 tackles defensively.

Clermont Northeastern 17,

St. Bernard 14

The Rockets held off a tough St. Bernard squad to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Clermont Northeastern took an early lead in the game, scoring on a Dylan Gilley touchdown with 1:30 left in the first quarter. That 7-0 lead was short-lived, however, as St. Bernard answered with a score of their own and a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.

CNE answered quickly in the second quarter, jumping back on top 14-8 thanks to a touchdown by Matthew Jenkins. The extra point gave the Rockets a 14-8 lead, one that they would take into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, CNE added a Kyle Dean field goal with 6:19 left in the period. That score held until a late touchdown by St. Bernard made it 17-14, but CNE held on for the win.

Gilley finished the game with CNE’s lone rushing touchdown on two attempts. Dakota Hawk tallied 47 yards on 17 carries. Gavin Hickey recorded 24 rushing yards on nine attempts. David Pride led the Rockets with 10 tackles defensively.

Goshen 31,

Norwood 6

Goshen’s ground game dominated, rolling up 264 yards of rushing in a blowout win.

The Warriors’ balanced rushing attack saw four different runners finish with at least 30 yards. Victor Hill recorded 52 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Adam Slusher ran for 61 yards and two scores on seven attempts, and Hunter Slusher added 33 yards and a score on five carries. Jack Webster only had four attempts, but he totaled 94 yards.

After an early fumble, the Warriors took a 7-0 lead midway through the first period. The team struck for a second score with 7:04 left in the first half and led 14-0 at the break.

Goshen added a third touchdown less than three minutes into the third period, and a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. Goshen’s final touchdown came with 9:15 left in the fourth. Norwood scored with 43 seconds left to avoid the shutout.

Milford 42,

Walnut Hills 21

The Eagles got off to a strong start in conference play thanks in large part to a dominant second half.

Milford struck for two touchdowns in the first quarter, one on a 79-yard punt return by Dustin Laudermilk. The second score came on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Johnson to Dylan Hughes.

Walnut Hills answered in the second quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns in just over five minutes of game time, both on one-yard runs by Ryan Mickens.

Milford scored on a 16-yard pass from Johnson to Cameron Kells, and after the extra point was no good, the Eagles took a 20-14 lead into halftime.

The Eagles scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to put the game away. Kells started the period with a 43-yard run, and Connor Foster added a two-point conversion reception to give Milford a 28-14 lead.

Seven minutes later, Jake Ayler added an 85-yard reception from Johnson, and Hughes capped things off with a 37-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

Walnut Hills’ final score came on a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining.

Johnson finished the game 15 of 23 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Kells led all Milford rushers with 11 carries for 67 yards and a score.

Ayler finished with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Kells had four receptions for 48 yards and a score, and Hughes had three for 48 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Brian Stevens finished with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Logan Almarez had a sack and a forced fumble, and Owen Martin had an interception. Johnson also had a fumble recovery and an interception.

Turpin 19,

West Clermont 16

The Wolves’ comeback from a 13-point deficit came up a bit short.

West Clermont trailed just over one minute into the game on a 28-yard Turpin field goal. The Wolves evened things up at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter when Cameron Null connected from 24 yards out.

The second quarter was all Turpin. Cody Kidd hauled in a 21-yard pass from Justin Silverstein to give the Spartans a 10-3 lead. Just before the end of the half, Kidd and Silverstein connected on a 17-yard score to give Turpin a 16-3 lead at halftime.

West Clermont answered midway through the third period, with Hunter Eads scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run. the EP was no good, and the Wolves trailed by seven.

Turpin added another field goal to go up 19-9 late in the third quarter, but the Wolves responded. Eads scored again, this time from one yard out, to cut the lead to three. West Clermont would get no closer, and drop to 1-3 on the season.

Eads finished the game with 30 passing yards and a pair of interceptions. He also had three carries for 28 yards. Chayce Gambrell had eight carries for 105 yards, and Jacob Kilgore added 62 yards on eight attempts. Ryan Cann led the Wolves with 14 carries for 94 yards. Cann also had two receptions for 36 yards.

Defensively, Matt Lewis recorded 11 tackles and an interception. Howard Bingham finished with nine tackles, and Austin Price and Max Beckman each had seven.

Hillsboro 55,

Williamsburg 35

Williamsburg racked up 415 yards and gave the undefeated Indians a major scare in the process.

The Wildcats struck first, scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Max Boland to Dyllan West. Hillsboro scored the next 14 points, before Loghan Kelley connected with Tim McPhillips on a 16-yard score to tie the game at 14.

Hillsboro jumped ahead 35-14, but just before the half the Wildcats found McPhillips again, this time for a two-yard score that made it 35-21 at the break.

Hilsboro scored to make it 42-21, but Williamsburg answered with a one-yard run by Boland. Willow Kenneda’s extra point made it 42-28 Indians.

Williamsburg pulled within 14 again a little later, with McKibben scoring on a seven-yard run. Hillsboro added a late score to pull away for a 20-point win.

Kelley finished with 10 completions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Boland only completed one pass, but it went for a 23-yard score.

Boland led the team in rushing with 19 attempts for 77 yards and a score. McKibben added 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Dakota Milton also had 10 carries, finishing with 41 yards.

West led all Wildcat receivers with four receptions for 104 yards and a score. McKibben had three receptions for 83 yards, and McPhillip had two catches for 18 yards and two scores.

Alex Moore led the Wildcats with nine tackles.