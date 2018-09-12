Williamsburg soccer splits with CNE

Natalie Bockman takes a free kick for CNE against Williamsburg. The Lady Wildcats came away with the 3-1 win over the Lady Rockets on Thursday, September 6, 2018. - Williamsburg’s Oakley Frizzell jostles with CNE’s Landon Bacon in the Rockets’ 2-0 win on Thursday, September 6, 2018. -

Like several events in Clermont County over the past week, a pair of Williamsburg soccer games were impacted by the weather.

The Wildcats welcomed Clermont Northeastern to Abrams Stadium on Thursday, September 6, for a varsity doubleheader. The boys teams got things started, after a bit of a delay due to lightning in the area. They stopped abruptly 12 minutes later with another delay, but the game resumed without incident for the rest of the night.

CNE got things started quickly, collecting a pair of shots on goal in the first five minutes of the game. Once play resumed, the Wildcats recorded their first shot on goal in the 14th minute of play. CNE collected two more shots on goal in the 21st and 22nd minute, and Williamsburg was forced to kick a ball out of bounds in the 24th minute to keep the game scoreless.

The Rockets broke the seal on the scoreboard in the 31st minute of the first half. Kyle Dean collected a pass at the top of the box and flicked it over the keeper into the top-right corner of the net to put the Rockets on top 1-0. CNE added a second goal less than a minute later, and that 2-0 margin held up through the rest of the game.

Right after the boys’ game ended, the girls took the field. CNE started the game early, scoring on a Lauren Best goal in the 10th minute. Best knocked one into the net past the keeper from the top of the box to give the Lady Rockets a 1-0 lead.

Williamsburg answered. Emily Hart scored for the Lady Wildcats in the 25th minute, two minutes after CNE nearly extended their lead to two. The Lady Rockets’ shot went off the bar.

CNE cleared a corner an in the 33rd minute and saved another shot in the 34th, and the game stayed tied at one at halftime. The two teams traded shots for the first 27 minutes, with Williamsburg breaking through on a goal by Amanda Mitchell. Hart assisted.

Williamsburg added an insurance goal late. After a shot on a breakaway smacked off a pole, CNE’s keeper rallied to deflect another shot that came on the rebound. Williford put in the second rebound to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Wildcats returned to the pitch for a key Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference matchup at Georgetown on Monday, September 10. The team avenged an early loss to the Lady G-Men, defeating the host squad 3-0 to improve to 6-1 on the year and draw even in the league race.

They are scheduled to face Bethel-Tate on the road on Thursday, September 13.

