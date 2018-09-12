Goshen schools honor veterans with monument and annual cookout

The Goshen Local School District honored those whom have served, and their families, during their annual Veteran’s Night Cookout on Sept. 7.

The event, which was hosted at Marr/Cook Elementary School, was held ahead of the high school’s home game against Little Miami High School.

While the evening brought a downpour of rain, everyone’s high spirits, and feelings of gratitude, could not be damped.

Darrell Edwards, superintendent, took to the floor to share to share his sentiments with the veterans.

“This is our thank you; we appreciate veterans in our community, and we appreciate service in our community, and we appreciate everything that you’ve done for us,” he said. “I want our kids to see living examples of people who have sacrificed, and people who have given up something, because I think it’s important for our kids to understand that there’s things that are bigger than them.”

He added, “I think it’s important for our kids to see you, but we also want to hold you up as examples.”

Brothers, Goshen alumni and veterans Bill, Joe and Tom Steele attended the event.

“We always come back every year,” Joe Steele, the eldest of the three, said.

Bill Steele and Tom Steele credited Joe Steele for “setting a good example,” and teaching them “hard work and dedication,” but the three agreed that it was their dad, also a veteran who served with his two brothers, that is their hero.

Tom Steele said he hopes that young people realize what veterans did for their country.

“It’s nice be recognized and appreciated,” he added.

To that point, the school district recently unveiled its Goshen Warriors’ Hometown Heroes Monument, which is dedicated to the six Goshen High School servicemen killed in Vietnam.

One of those names is Bruce Griffin, beloved older brother of Linda Griffin, whom was at the event.

Linda Griffin is the founder of the Bruce Griffin Memorial Scholarship,which has awarded $50,000 to Goshen High School students since it’s founding in 2010.

She spoke about what she thought Bruce Griffin, who was 18 when he was killed, would have thought about the event and monument.

“I have goosebumps,” she shared. “I just hope he’s really super proud, because the most important thing is that he’s not forgotten.”

She added, “I don’t want people to ever forget any of the young men that died, or serviced, in the service, any branch, at any time.”

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Veteran-s-Night-Cookout-PIC-1.jpg https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Veteran-s-Night-Cookout-PIC-2.jpg https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Veteran-s-Night-Cookout-PIC-3.jpg