Nancy Ruth Knepp, 85

Nancy Ruth (nee Paul) Knepp beloved wife of 66 years to William “Bill” B. Knepp; loving mother of Gary Lee (Hilda nee Linder) Knepp, Steven Paul (Kathy nee Dye) Knepp and Cherri (Ed) Bechtol; cherished grandmother of Mariah, April Elizabeth, Marie Dawn, Connor, Taylor and Kelsey; great grandmother of Christopher Hayden and McKenze.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa Esley and Emma Edna (nee Sartin) Paul; and her brother, Lewis Edward Paul. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 2, 2018. Age 85. Residence Milford, OH.

Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford on Thursday September 6th from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Milford on Friday September 7th at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Clermont Senior Services, 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, OH 45103.