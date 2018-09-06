Moorehead Family Dentistry to offer free dentistry day in Batavia on Sept. 8

Moorehead Family Dentistry is offering a free dentistry day in their Batavia, Ohio dental office on September 8, 2018. At the start of 2017, Dr. Moorehead took over for retiring Dr. Steven Claybon at 285 E. Main Street, across from the Clermont County Courthouse.

Since reopening as Moorehead Family Dentistry, the office has been renovated to incorporate the latest in dental technology and expanded to include two more patient rooms, as well as a comfortable and expansive new reception area.

On September 8, Moorehead Family Dentistry will open their doors to serve the community, free of charge, from 8 a.m. until noon. They will offer an extraction, filling or cleaning to every patient that comes in, as time allows.

Snacks and drinks will be provided as patients wait on a first come, first served basis.

There will be a giveaway for future free dentistry, along with toys and cartoons for kids to enjoy. For more details, visit Moorehead Family Dentistry’s website at www.mooreheaddentistry.com/about/giving-back.

Phil Michael, the general manager of Moorehead Family Dentistry, said, “We hope for this event to be an opportunity to meet and serve those in the community while spreading the word of who we are and the positive impact that we hope to make as a business.”