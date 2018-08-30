George Rooks: Shepherd’s Place, a good place for kids to learn about the Lord

Howdy folks–The Shepherd’s Place in Bethel has moved to a new location across from the Methodist Church. That building is known as the Pink Elephant. The Shepherd’s Place is a very good place for the children after school. The new location is not as big as the other place so they are having a yard sale on September 8, at the new location from 9 AM till 5 PM. There will be some good games and other items you can play with at the sale to purchase. I still get the items for carpentry from the Home Depot for the kids to make. These are wood items that the Home Depot donate. These items are used by Shepherd’s Place to give the school kids a way to learn about carpentry. Shepherd’s Place is a great opportunity for the kids to learn about our Lord.

The past director, Nadine, did a super job of running the Shepherd’s Place. She has a business at another place and it was a big job for her to run both places so I can say to her – God bless you for the tremendous job you have done at the Shepherd’s Place. The new executive person is Robin and she has some big shoes to fill. Robin has been at the Shepherd’s Place for several years and will do a great job so stop and see her and if you are able to make a donation to help keep the Shepherd’s Place open for the kids that would be great.

Paula and I go to the Nazarene church each Sunday evening to hear the preacher give his Sunday evening sermon. The preacher is Scott Wade and he preaches like Rev. Crabtree. The Crabtree‘s granddaughter had a couple of boys – they were twins. All the family are so happy.

When Paula and I left the church, the decision was made to stop at SkylineChili Parlor and have a bite. Folks, the place they built after taking down the old place is a beautiful place. The folks that work there are so good and we were met at the door by a fellar that showed us a booth to set in. The ladies that waited on us were so great. They kept checking to see if everything was good and the food was great. It has always been good, so stop and see how they have built the new one.

I was talking to Pringle Orchard and they have a good crop of apples this year so stop and see John. His dad started the orchard years ago. I used to work for him. We would prune the trees, pick the apples and then we would go to the pond and catch fish for supper.

Now Mr. Chester is outside but he will be waiting at the door when I finish this article.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .