George Rooks: Ohio Valley Antique Machinery show was ‘extra good’ this year

Howdy folks–The summer is just about over – school started last week. I don’t know where the time has gone. The weather has been hot, but this is summer.

The Ohio Valley Antique Machinery show is history now. It was an extra good show with the attendance being good. They tell me there were about 450 tractors there. This is one of the best shows around. The directors do a great job and it takes lots of their time. The camping area was full at the show – this is a fine way for folks to come and enjoy the different events. The Sunday morning church service was small due to changing of the location this year. It doesn’t make any difference what the location is – the good Lord is still there. There were some folks that didn’t know the location had been changed to a different barn. This was the second year for me to be chaplain and to hold the church service along with Tim Farrel. It is always a wonderful thing to do when you can give the Lord praise.

Now mark your calendar for the homecoming at the Old Bethel Church in East Fork Park. It will be held on September 16, at 2 PM. The Kenner Express will be playing and John Hail will be singing – he is always welcome and the folks sure like to hear him sing.

As I write this article the hummingbirds are busy at the feeders. I have six birds that have drank about four bags of sugar so far and they have about two months or more before they leave. I like the birds during the winter too. I bought 10 bags of birdseed this past winter. I like the feed that Carney‘s Feed Mill sells as they mix their own.

I talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop and he told me a fisherman caught a musky that was 40 inches long. That is a whopper of a fish. Mike said the stripers are being caught as well as bass, crappie and channel catfish. All of these fish are still feeding good. A feller caught a blue catfish that weighed 60 pounds – now that is a whopper of a fish. The lake has raised due to all the rain the last couple of weeks but it is just about back to summer pool stage again. There is a lot of area to feed the lake with water so just a couple inches of rain will raise the lake several inches. Mike said that due to the dirt pile by his business there will be no fund raising event this year but maybe next year.

Now Mr. Chester is doing fine. He is walking around wanting to get on my lap. I had better close as I need to go to Bethel Woods to talk to those folks at noon.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .