Charles Hoskins of Moscow, Ohio passed away on Aug. 16, 2018.

He lost his wife one month earlier. They were married 31 years. He is survived by four children and many grandchildren.

There is a memorial service on Aug. 24, 2018 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 3275 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208 from 1 to 2 p.m.