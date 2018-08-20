Vietnam Veterans to hold their annual golf outing, Sept. 8

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold its 13th Annual Golf Outing on Saturday, September 8th at Elk’s Run Golf Club in Batavia. Registration begins at 7:30 A.M. with shotgun start at 9:00. The cost of $85 per person ($100 at the door) includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and an Italian buffet dinner. Hole sponsorships are also available for $50.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Team, 2nd Place Team, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Longest Putt.

There will also be a door prize drawing and a raffle. Get a “Hole in One” and win a Chevy Cruze, sponsored by McFarland Chevrolet – Buick in Maysville.

Michael Newman, VVA President, commented, “This year we need more golfers and hole sponsors to help continue our mission and meet our goal of helping needy veterans at Christmas and providing scholarships to the children and grandchildren of local veterans.” This year’s Corporate sponsors for the outing include; TQL and Park National Bank.

To register your team or become a hole sponsor contact Ken Williamson, Golf Committee Chairperson (513-260-6501) Proceeds provide funding to support the mission of Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649. Visit www.vva649.org for details.