Sandra Jean Ridner-Steele, 76

Sandra Jean Ridner-Steele, age 76 Of Georgetown, Ohio left this life Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio with courage and grace surrounded by the love of her family.

She was retired from the National Bank & Trust, an active member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church and was involved with several civic and social efforts.

She was well known throughout the community for her smiling, helpful manner and generosity. Her humble sweetness and sense of humor made her loved by all.

“Sondy” was born in her paternal grandparents’ home, July 17, 1942 in Chilo, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Ramsey and Nannie Eloise (Owen) Jeffers. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of thirty years – Russell Ridner who died in 1993 and one brother – Robert H. Jeffers, Sr.

She is survived by her husband of twelve years – Gary Z. Steele; two sons – Jeffrey R. Ridner and wife Donna and Randall G. Ridner all of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Martha S. Jeffers of Akron, Ohio; maternal aunt – Florence I. Cossens; two grandchildren – Derek A. Ridner (Brittany) and Cody R. Ridner (Savannah) two great grandchildren – Luke A. Ridner and Emma R. Ridner; one niece – Paula J. Cook and Family; two nephews – Mark A. Jeffers and Robert H. Jeffers, Jr. and families; one brother-in-law – Harold C. Tressel and many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation was from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment followed in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.