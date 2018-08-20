Kenneth R. Osborne, 82

Kenneth R. Osborne, Age 82 years born in Prestonsburg, Ky. to the late Henry and Ruie Osborne, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018. He enjoyed coaching football at his beloved Williamsburg High School. Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sidney (Chaffin) Osborne, Daughters Kim (Rex) Parsons, Ashly (Jason) Detellem and grandson Kaleb Moell and granddaughters Bella and Maddy Detellem.

Family received friends that Saturday 1 PM to 3 PM Memorial Celebration of Life at Williamsburg High School 500 South 5th Street Williamsburg, OH 45176. Memorials can be made to the Williamsburg Schools Football Program.