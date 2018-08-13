Jazz Educators Big Band, a band of retired teachers, is set to play in Union Twp. on August 16

The Jazz Educators Big Band, or JEBB, was formed in 2015 by Music Director Jerry Robinson as a band composed of retired school band directors from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. The purpose was to unite these former music educators who love to play jazz, and give them opportunities to play in a group together, thus continuing friendships with those who were colleagues during their teaching years.

Soon, the band began playing concerts and assemblies in area schools, encouraging young students to play an instrument, or to continue playing their instruments in their school bands.

The Jazz Educators Big Band performs with 18 instrumentalists, a vocalist, and an emcee, and their music catalogue represents the music of the big bands such as Count Basie, and Duke Ellington, but also includes music from many contemporary jazz and rock groups such as Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears, Gordon Goodwin, Maynard Ferguson and others.

Many of the band’s songs are arranged by musicians who are in the band, showcasing the various talents and writing skills in the group.

The members of the Jazz Educators Big Band have taught instrumental music in the following Greater Cincinnati school districts: Lakota, Lebanon, Amelia, Kings, Deer Park, Clermont County, Campbell County, Boone County, Newport, Walton Verona, Wabahani H.S., Selma (Indiana), Sycamore, Newport, Colerain, Mt. St. Joseph Univ., and others.

Most members of the band can also be seen playing professionally in various other combinations in restaurants, clubs, and banquet rooms in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

These musicians have performed during their careers with such notable jazz and rock artists as: Buddy Rich, Bill Evans, Doc Severinsen, Stan Kenton, Frank Sinatra Jr., The Drifters, The Temptations, Chubby Checker, Bobby Vinton, The Temptations, Dolly Parton, Kool and the Gang, and The Vandelles, to name a few.

The band is set to perform at the Union Township Amphitheater on Aug. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.