The Amelia chapter donates a scholarship to Nathan DeRose August 2, 2018 Administrator News, Top Stories 0 Nathan DeRose, pictured on left, next to Tina Gullett, worthy matron, is the grandson of Dave Sexton, was awarded a scholarship from the Order of the Eastern Star, Amelia Chapter #338 at its June 25, 2018 meeting. DeRose, a Batavia High School graduate, earned the scholarship on the merits, as the chapter did it blindly, Sexton said. They didn't know it was his grandson. "I'd like to say thanks and express my gratitude for receiving this scholarship; it means a lot to me," DeRose said at the meeting. "And this scholarship is a little more special because, my grandmother Joan Sexton and Dave Sexton, I know how much it means to them, so thanks," DeRose said at the meeting. DeRose is going on to Ohio University to pursue a degree in sports management. The scholarship is worth $750 Also awarded a scholarship, but not pictured, was Madison Stevens, who also went to Batavia. Stevens will be going to Northern Kentucky University and joining their nursing program.