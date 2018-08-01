John W. Garner, 65

John W. Garner, formerly of Batavia, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2018 age 65.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alonzo “Pop” and Virginia Sue Garner and his sister Martha Garner-Holman. He is survived by his nieces, cousins, other family and friends.

John will be forever remembered for his love of music and family, his fondness for entertaining, great style and a desire to have fun. He was a talented musician from a young age, a graduate of University of Cincinnati College of Music, and taught music in schools in Tennessee, Kansas City and Ft. Lauderdale.

A burial service will be held at Batavia Union Cemetery August 13, 2018 beginning at 4:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the Humane Society of Broward County, humanebroward.com or American Diabetes Assoc., diabetes.org.