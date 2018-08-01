Helen Irene Maynard, 88 years old of Hamersville Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Villa Georgetown, Georgetown, Ohio. Wife of the late: Frank Maynard. She is survived by her 2 Sons: James (Joyce) Maynard and Frankie (Anne) Maynard. 4 Granddaughters: Shayna Cook, Ashley Brueshaber, Sally Root and Elizabeth Martin. 6 Great-Grandchildren. Late Parents: Floyd and Anabel Bowen. 5 Sisters: Madge Humes, Margene Meranda and the late Mary Evans, Grace Pajkowski and Ruth Fawley. 2 Late Brothers: Edwin Bowen and Kenneth Bowen. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Member of the Bantam Church of God.

Funeral Services were held at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 50 East Water St., Bethel, Ohio 45106, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation was on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the Church. Burial was at the Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

