Albert “Tom” Whited, 84 years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018. He is survived by his Wife: Francis Delores Wood Whited. 1 Son: Mike Whited. 1 Daughter: Monica (Thomas) Nimtz. 5 Grandsons. 1 Great-Grandson. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Funeral Services were at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Visitation was also on Monday, July 23, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was at the Calvary Cemetery, Moscow, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.