The Beast in East State Fork Park, set for June 2

Take one of Ohio’s most beautiful state parks, add three miles of trails, mud, and obstacles, and what’s the end result? Beast of the East Fork. A unique adventure race who’s proceeds support Young Life, a nonprofit that works with local teenagers.

In its forth year and set for June 2nd, The Beast was the first race of its kind in Eastern Cincinnati and continues to grow in popularity and in scale. Each year brings new obstacles, more raffle prizes, and an improved runner experience. It’s an all-out adventure where athletes of all skill levels will conquer a multitude of natural and man-made beastly obstacles. Unique one of a kind, laser-cut medals await the conquerors at the finish line. The Little Beast, is a small obstacle course offered free of charge for the animals too young for the full race. The day continues after the race with lunch, raffle prizes, and music.

Southeast Cincinnati Young Life is a faith-based nonprofit serving the students of Forest Hills, West Clermont, New Richmond, Batavia, Williamsburg, and CNE School Districts. Young Life volunteers invest hundreds of hours every year into befriending and mentoring teens, culminating with a week trip to one of Young Life’s summer camp properties. In the last five years, Young Life has allocated over $75,000 to assist 400 local teenagers with camp expenses. One hundred percent of Beast of the East Fork proceeds will directly support their Camp Scholarship Fund. Learn more about Young Life at ylsec.com and younglife.org.

WHAT:

Presented by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Beast of the East Fork is a 5K course through terrain and obstacles designed to give you, and your friends and family, an experience you’ll never forget.

WHO:

Competitive solo athlete? Family of four? Adventurers of all skill levels can run, jump, and climb their way along trails and hillsides as they seek the beast within. Each obstacle can be conquered by anyone willing to take it on.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 2nd, 2018

Check-in and Walk-up Registration begins at 9:00am

Race heats begin at 10:00am

ONLINE

REGISTRATION:

$50 ($60 Day Of)

Groups of 5 or more save $50.

Registration includes race entry, t-shirt, meal ticket, raffle entries finish medal, and the satisfaction of knowing you support work with local teenagers.

WHERE:

East Fork State Park

3294 Elklick Road

Bethel, OH 45106

Follow park signs to the beach.