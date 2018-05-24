Rick Houser: Another step in the season

After winter has left us behind and spring has advanced to the point that the entire world and everything upon it is fully alive we need to stop and take a look around. Yup it is a time of the year that to me and I am sure most of you do enjoy even more than we realize. To wear that first short sleeved shirt and drive with the car window down is a pleasure that we almost forgot we ever had during the long cold lonely winter.

With the gardens mostly planted and the fields changing on almost a daily basis from last year’s old dead stalks to a field that has been worked to a uniform and consistent shade of brown that only our earth can deliver. With that the looks of the Iris and Penney and blooms of almost all that populate the earth that are being observed by us all at once it isn’t hard to understand one more thing we have delivered to us annually. That would be this year’s graduating classes from all the schools.

Just look around on a Saturday or Sunday evening around the school’s auditorium and you might see a large crowd of parents and relatives dressed in their Sunday best and if you look a little closer you might even see seniors outfitted in caps and gowns in the schools colors. From the crowds a person can see and even feel the happiness the gathering is radiating. Yes it is the culmination of a child’s accomplishments to this point. I say to this point as for all the fuss that is made so far the graduate and soon to be new adult is about to change into the adult that now must deal with the responsibilities they will have to face for the rest of their lives. As mean as that might sound it is a point in each of our lives that we look forward to (even though we are still unaware.) To where they are today.

You might be asking just how did we get from cold weather to a beautiful spring day to youth becoming adults. It is quite easy as you see our youth as one of the new crops that we receive every spring. As we near the end of May or the start of June the scene I described can and will be seen thousands of times across our country. This might even be the best gift we will get each year. Since I can go to a fall harvest topic I can mention the crop of folks that are signing up for Social security and Medicare. As they are leaving the work force. Their replacements are standing there for the moment receiving a gift and having mom and dad and others gathering together for a group photo to be logged into the family album. (So to speak these days.)

At this time of the year the new crop of workers are still in most cases mostly clueless that a heap of responsibility lies ahead of them. But here is the thing. With the new graduates we who have walked down the aisle to the music of ‘Pomp and Circumstance” take this time of the year to reflect back. Yes this is a great time to look back to the day you were the center of attention to see just where you are at in our I guess that it could be called a once in a lifetime experience. Now don’t stop looking now as off to the sides one can see class reunions where former students gather and tell of those good old days and retell stories from the past. They might even be a little bigger in their telling than the last time told.

Don’t stop with the reunions as many of the schools still have alumni organizations where all past graduates are invited to a dinner and a gathering where what goes on is a lot like a reunion but is much larger in the number of those in attendance and the size of the story telling in most instances. (At least I hope they will be larger in retelling.) Just like the roots taking a grip on the earth the human race reaches back and takes a new grip on the entire New Year.

I do so enjoy this time of year and have always. I like seeing the trees limbs covered in leaves and the yards with flower beds blooming to the fields beginning their new lives much like the mew adult. The other day I was mowing my yard and as I drove along cutting a tender green grass I couldn’t help but looking at the world around me. The sky was cloudless and a deep blue which enhanced all I saw around me. When it is this time of year it is just one more treat from Mother Nature. As a boy on our farm and when I had the chance I would lie on my back and try to look at and see all there was to see. I truly feel it is impossible to take it all in. At least not all in one session.

You know for that new student who is entering the world they will find it is like all that grows. Getting here is only the beginning. It really is grand to go through. However it is only the beginning. Be glad that it is as you grow you also live. Or maybe it is the other way around. As we live maybe we grow. I think I even pointed out that as you go through the growing and living there are annual moments where a person can stop and recall. As a young man I just couldn’t understand and felt there will always be time to experience it all and as I was thinking that I was experiencing it. There is so much truth to the expression that time flies. Just look at the trees and flowers as their time here to grow and live are very brief in comparison to us. However our time flies so very fast also.

Be careful as in the blink of an eye you will be trading that cap and gown for a new outfit to wear to your child’s and then your grandchild’s graduations if the season will last for you. Enjoy!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.