Randy Lee Conover, 67

Randy Lee Conover, of Williamsburg, Ohio, lost his three-year battle with liver cancer but went to be with his Lord on May 6, 2018 at the age of 67. He was a retired elementary school teacher and beloved son, brother and uncle. Born on September 27, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the first-born child of Francis and Georgia Conover of Edenton, both of whom are deceased.

He had a 31-year teaching career at Clermont Northeastern Schools where he taught two generations of children during this time. He was a 1977 graduate of Wilmington College where he received a bachelor’s degree in education. Randy also earned several Master of Arts degrees in Education at various local colleges. Throughout his tenor at CNE Schools, he actively volunteered his services to the athletic department by filming all sports games. These recordings were used by coaches to help teach skills, keep young athletes safe, and assist in getting college coaches interested in the student athletes. Because of this devoted service, Randy was honored in 2015 by the Southwest Ohio District Athletic Board as a Friend of Athletics recipient. Other awards received were multiple inclusions in Who’s Who among America’s Teachers with nominations by former students, several “perfect attendance” and “exemplary service” awards.

Randy served within his community in many capacities: Boy Scoutmaster, youth sports coach and referee and volunteer Firefighter/EMT-Paramedic while rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. During this time, he was significant in upgrading and modernizing training and procedures and in rewriting the by-laws reorganizing the organization. For this service, Randy was honored by being made a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Wayne Township Fire and Rescue. He also served 10 years for Clermont County Civil Defense Agency as Radiological Defense Officer serving in response to numerous community emergencies including the 1974 Xenia tornado cleanup and the blizzards of ’77-’78, as well as response preparations in readiness for the Zimmer Nuclear Power Plant. He was also a member of the Edenton I.O.O.F.

Randy was actively involved with both the Clermont County Grassy Run Historical Arts Society and Caesar’s Creek Pioneer Village, near Waynesville. He regularly provided public education by presenting living history of the pre-1840s period of America focusing his persona and public presentations around the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

Perhaps his greatest joy and most devoted service was to God and Edenton United Methodist Church where he was a 52-year member, faithfully attended, generously supported and sometimes would lead the congregation in worship. Randy served as Trustee, Lay Leader, and the Chair of the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. He also served as Lay Delegate to several sessions of the Methodist Church Annual West Ohio Conference where church legislation, activities, and financing issues are decided into church law.

Survivors include: a brother Kenneth “Ken” Conover (Jane) of Augusta Georgia; a sister Mary Frances Conover Davis (Randy) of Blanchester, Ohio; nephews Jayson Conover of New Mexico and Ryan Davis of Hawaii; nieces Ashley Conover Whitener (Kevin), Jennifer Conover, Shelby Conover Lindsey (Trent) of Georgia and Kelli Davis of Blanchester; great-nieces Amelia Whitener and Gracelyn Lindsey of Georgia; and great-nephews Robby Conover of Ohio and Eli Whitener of Georgia. He also leaves behind hundreds of students that he helped to educate and mold into responsible adults, from whom he found so much inspiration and love.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 27, 2:00 p.m., at Edenton United Methodist Church (6797 State Route 727, Edenton, OH) and open to the public. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial donations be made to Edenton United Methodist Church, 5436 Overlook Drive, Milford, Ohio 45150. A private burial service will be held by the family at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford.

The life of service that Randy Conover lived has been an inspiration to many and a blessing to those who knew him. Well done good and faithful servant.