Memorial Day ceremony in Union Twp.

This year marks the 25th year of the Memorial Day Commemoration at Union Township Veterans Park. The Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will begin reading the names of the fallen at 6:00 A.M. on May 28th. During the eight hour period, the names of local soldiers killed in Vietnam will be read.

A field of white crosses near the helicopter memorial will represent each veteran whose name is read. The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 2PM.

The Keynote speaker for this year’s event is David Painter, Clermont County Commissioner.

The national award winning Union Township Color Guard will post the colors.

Union Township Veterans Memorial Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road, Clermont County, OH.

For more information please go online and visit www.vva649.org.