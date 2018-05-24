Goshen Chapter #382 Order of the Eastern Star roundup

The Order of the Eastern Star encourages service and support of our communities.

Goshen Chapter is proud to be one of the many OES Chapters to support their community with a Scholarship Program.

Members of Goshen Chapter attended the Goshen High School Award Ceremony May 17, 2018 where PGM and WM Marie Williams and AM Amy Brooker presented Alyssa Chaney with a $500 Scholarship.

On May 7, 2018 PGM and WM Marie Williams attended Little Miami High School award ceremony and presented Chase Williams with a $500 Scholarship.