Gold Star, Hoxworth Blood Center team up for summer blood drive

Gold Star Chili and Hoxworth Blood Center partner for the Annual Summer Blood Drive.

WHAT: Gold Star and Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, are partnering to present the 2018 Gold Star Chili Summer Blood Drive Tour. Gold Star Chili is proud to support Hoxworth Blood Center to help them increase blood donations to help save lives in our community.

The next stop of the 2018 Gold Star Chili Summer Blood Drive Tour will be at the Milford River’s Edge Gold Star Chili location on Friday, May 25th, from 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. All donors during the drive will receive a coupon for two FREE Cheese Coneys.

Donors can visit http://hoxworth.org/groups/goldstar.html or call (513) 451-0910 to schedule an appointment to donate. Walk-ins are welcome.

WHO: Gold Star Chili – Milford River’s Edge Gold Star and Hoxworth Blood Center

WHERE: Gold Star Chili – Milford River’s Edge

85 River’s Edge Dr. Milford, OH 45150

WHEN: Friday, May 25th, 2018

12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT HOXWORTH

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 17 countries in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center. All Types Welcome.

ABOUT GOLD STAR CHILI

Gold Star, the Flavor of Cincinnati, fuels good times with great flavors and a warm heart. In 1965, our founders, Frank, Charlie, Dave, and Basheer Daoud, recent immigrants to the U.S., pooled their resources to purchase a restaurant called Hamburger Heaven in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Along with the restaurant came a recipe for Cincinnati-style chili that proved to be the most popular item on their menu. Not long after starting to run the business, the brothers realized they had an opportunity to create a new restaurant based on the chili itself and after much tinkering with the recipe, they did just that and the Gold Star brand was born.

Gold Star now had 87 locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. For more information please visit www.goldstarchili.com.