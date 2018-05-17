By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Members of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce recently participated in a workshop that taught them the five simple self-defense moves that every woman should know, and now, The Clermont Sun is sharing those tactics with you, our readership.

The workshop was part of the chamber’s Women in Leadership program, which brings women together to offer relationship building and business education.

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bill Hogue and Officer Rob Anderson led the workshop.

The defensive tactics below were taught to be used against active aggressors:

– When approached by someone whom is aggressing towards you, put your hands up at eye level with your palms facing the attacker, put your dominant leg back, and tell them loudly to “stop,” which can help draw attention, help and witnesses.

– If the attacker advances, and you must resort to strikes, aim for “soft targets.” For example, with your palms already up in a defensive position, target the attacker’s eyes using your thumbs to gouge them. Use the heel of your palm to strike the attacker’s nose. Position your palm so that it’s facing down, and use the area between your thumb and index finger to strike the attacker’s throat. Make a fist – roll the tips for your fingers tightly, then close your thumb over the knuckles – and strike the attacker’s chin. With your palms up in a defensive position, kick the attacker’s groin.

– While using one arm to block, lunge forward to strike the “soft targets.” If carrying a purse or other item, throw it at the attacker’s face to cause a distraction.

“Nothing in your purse is worth your life,” Hogue said.

Follow up with kicks to the attacker’s groin.

– If attacked with a bear hug from behind, drop your center of gravity by shrugging your shoulders; shift your hips slightly and take your hand and strike the attacker’s groin as you turn towards the attacker. Then, use your elbow to strike the side of the attacker’s neck, and start kicking the groin.

– If the attacker grabs your wrist from behind, look back at the attacker, and “reverse kick” the groin. Throw a hammer fist as you turn to face the attacker.

Hogue and Anderson have been self-defense instructors for the office since 1997.

“To me, that’s really a passion more than anything,” Anderson said. “I really enjoy trying to make a difference, and trying to make people better themselves; that’s probably why I do it.”

He added that above all else, he hoped the women in attendance walk away from the worship with “self-confidence,” a point that was echoed by Hogue.

Workshop participants left feeling empowered and eager to learn more defense skills.

Gina Fries, chamber member and relationship manager for Center Bank in Madeira, explained why she was inspired to sign up for the workshop.

“This especially, in today’s world, all of us women need to learn how to defend ourselves in the event we’re ever attacked or approached by a stranger,” Fries said, noting that some main takeaways for her include yelling “stop” and “get away” if approached, and “just being aware of your surroundings, and just making sure you know what you need to do to defend yourself. Don’t let fear overtake you.”

The Clermont Chamber Women in Leadership program also offers opportunities to get involved with the Women’s Business Awards luncheon and Women’s Day programs.

“By supporting women through mentoring, education and training, for the purpose of helping women achieve success in business, this program helps to build a Clermont County workforce that attracts and retains business, thereby driving economic growth and vitality,” according to the chamber’s website.

For more information about the program, call Heather Frye, director of development, at 513-576-5015.