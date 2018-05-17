Locals compete at SBAAC Championships

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The dozen schools that comprise the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference traveled to Georgetown High School on May 7 and May 9 to compete in the league’s track and field meet.

On the girls’s side. Blanchester tallied 179.5 points to win the National Division title. Williamsburg placed second with 157 points, followed by Clermont Northeastern (79). Bethel-Tate (48.5) placed fifth with Felicity (14) in seventh.

The American Division saw New Richmond win the team title, tallying 166 points and beating Western Brown by 41. Goshen placed fourth with 50 points, while Batavia finished sixth with 26 points.

In the 4×400 meter relay, Williamsburg led all locals in the National Division with a third-place finish and a time of 4:45.09 seconds. CNE was roughly four seconds behind.

The American Division’s 4×400 meter relay was won by New Richmond. The Lady Lions crossed the line three seconds ahead of Wilmington, with Clinton-Massie third.

In the 3200 meter run, Blanchester’s Savannah Rhoades and Olivia Gundler placed first and second, with Williamsburg’s Emily Hart and Autumn Gregory finishing third and fourth, respectively.

New Richmond’s Jenna Burns won the American Division title, finishing in 12:41.69.

Batavia’s Morgan Cravens placed second, with Caitie Biehle finishing fourth for the Lady Lions.

Three locals cracked the top five in the National Division’s 200 meter dash. Bethel-Tate’s Reagan Leonard placed second, .27 seconds behind Blanchester’s Asia Baldwin. Williamsburg’s Camille McManus and Emma Beesten placed third and fourth.

New Richmond’s Aubree Story won the title in the American Division, finishing 26.36 seconds.

Williamsburg’s Belle Middendorf placed fourth in the 800 meter run, finishing in 2:48.53. Bethel-Tate’s Sophia Rodriguez finished fifth.

New Richmond’s Biehle placed second in the event, with Batavia’s Cati Hatfield in third. Another Lady Lion, Abby Swensgard, finished fifth.

CNE’s Carson Fishback placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, one spot ahead of Williamsburg’s Laurin Ellis. Felicity’s Madison Baird placed sixth, with Williamsburg’s Lilly Williford in seventh.

In the American Division, Jocelyn Nehls placed third for New Richmond. Miranda Meyer finished in sixth for Goshen.

CNE’s Abbey Puckett won the 400 meter dash, finishing in 1:04.60. McManus placed second, with teammate Amanda Mitchell in third. Felicity’s Ellie Hoog finished fifth.

New Richmond’s Hannah Wentzel placed second in the American Division behind Western Brown’s Sophie Leto. Teammate Lydia Donley finished fourth, just ahead of Batavia’s Hanna Hughes.

Bethel-Tate’s quartet of Macy Dunaway, Filippa Engsig, Lizzi Giwer and Reagan Leonard placed second in the 4×100 meter relay, finishing .02 seconds behind Blanchester. Williamsburg finished third.

New Richmond won the American Division title in the 4×100 meter relay by just .03 seconds over Clinton-Massie. The Lady Lions consisted of Hannah Lewin, Danni Williams, Lizzie Duncan and Aubree Story, finished in 53.62 seconds.

In the 1600 meter run, Williamsburg’s Emily Hart placed third, just ahead of CNE’s Winnie Jones. In the American Division, Goshen’s Erin Ashley crossed the line in 5:54.34. New Richmond’s Burns placed second, while Batavia’s Madilyn Flandermeyer finished fifth.

CNE won the National Division title in the 4×200 meter relay, with Anna Welage, Puckett, Carson Fishback and Kassi Billow crossing the line in 1:55.69 for first place.Williamsburg placed second, with Felicity in fifth.

New Richmond’s Lizzy Duncan, Wenzel, Nehls and Story placed first in the 4×200 meter dash, and it was a close one, with the Lady Lions finishing just ahead of Western Brown.

Leonard placed second in the 100 meter dash, finishing .05 seconds behind Baldwin. Mcmanus placed

third, with Beesten in fourth.

New Richmond’s Story won the title in the American Division 100 meter dash, finishing in 12.84 seconds. Goshen’s Morgan Riddle placed third, with teammate Carrier in sixth.

Williamsburg’s Ellis won the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 17.75 seconds. Williford placed second, with Billow seventh.

Nehls won the title in the American Division’s 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.64. Carrier placed second, with Lewin in third.

In the field events, Williamsburg’s Willow Kennda placed second in the shot put with a 34 feet, 1 inch toss. Aubrey Siekbert placed third, Bethel-Tate’s Brook Stiles finished fourth.

New Richmond’s Allie Bird led all locals in the National Division in fourth place, with Lilian Wildey finishing seventh.

In the shot put, Bird placed fourth with a 27 foot, 11.5 inch throw. Wildey placed seventh for the Lady Lions, with Goshen’s Amber Frazier in eighth.

Kenneda and Seikbert were again second and third, this time in the discus. Kenneda recorded a throw of 105 feet, 9 inches, just behind the winner’s 109 feet, 3 inch toss.

Felicity’s Hoog placed fourth, with Kiley Cooper in seventh ahead of Brooke Stiles.

In the American Division, Bird placed third with an 88 feet, 11 inch throw. Teammate Emma Lewin placed fifth, with Goshen’s Frazier in sixth.

In the National Division long jump, CNE’s Kassi Billow won the event with a 13 feet, 5 inch jump. Leah Decatur placed second at 13 feet, 3 inches. Beesten finished fourth for Williamsburg.

Carrier leapt 14 feet, 5 inches for Goshen in the American Division. New Richmond’s Trisha Winkelbach placed third at 13 feet, 8 inches, followed by teammate Lizzie Duncan at 13 feet, 1.5 inches.

Williamsburg’s Kellerman won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches. Leonard placed second at 4 feet, 10 inches, with Decatur in third at 4 feet, 6 inches.

New Richmond’s Courtney Iding placed second in the American Division at 4 feet, 10 inches. Meyer finished third, ahead of Nehls.

Finally, Williford won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet. Fishback placed second for CNE, with Cooper in fourth.

In the American Division, New Richmond’s Alyssa Weitzel finished in a three-way tie for second with Goshen’s Horr and Western Brown’s Mikayla Honeycutt.

On the boys’ side, Bethel-Tate placed third in the 4×400 meter run, with CNE fourth and Felicity in fifth place.

New Richmond’s Herwens Horgan, Austin Ruhstaller, Ryan Wolf and Corey Bozic won the 4×400 meter relay event in the American Division.

In the 3200 meter run, Bethel-Tate’s Noah Sayles placed second and teammate Ian McQueary placed fourth. Williamsburg’s Dakota Gullett finished sixth, just ahead of CNE’s Sam Patterson.

Batavia placed two runners in the top six of the American Division’s 3200 meter run. Ridge Cook finished just behind teammate Ethan Clark, who crossed the line in third.

In the 200 meter dash, Williamsburg’s Blake Miller won the title with a time of 22.89 seconds. Bethel-Tate’s Owen Holtke placed second, with Trey Sander in third. Felicity’s Brayden Sponcil placed seventh.

In the American Division, Horgan won the 200 meter dash for New Richmond, with Goshen’s Matt Hodge in third. Another Lion, Aaron Pike, placed sixth.

Bethel-Tate’s Jackson Coates won the 800 meter run, finishing in 2:02.35. Coates’ teammate, Frondorf, placed fourth, with Felicity’s Jared Boeckmann in sixth.

In the American Division, New Richmond’s Ryan Wolf won the title, finishing in 2:03.67. Ruhstaller placed third.

Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker won the title in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 44.65 seconds. Teammate Brendan Madigan placed second, just ahead of Bethel-Tate’s Rees.

Goshen’s Hodge led all locals in the American Division, finishing in third place. New Richmond’s Lane Dees placed sixth in the event, with Goshen’s Shane Smith II in eighth.

Coates won his second individual event by taking the title in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 50.54. CNE’s Tyler Conley placed fourth, with Bethel-Tate’s Hall in fifth, Felicity’s Sponcil in seventh and Williamsburg’s Block eighth.

New Richmond’s Bozic placed second, with Ruhstaller fourth and Batavia’s Jason Griffin in fifth. Goshen’s Rafael Farris placed eighth.

In the National Division 4×100 meter relay, Sander, Carter, Holtke and Dunn led the Tigers to a first-place finish, crossing the line in a combined 46.44 seconds.

Coates won his third event in the National Division’s 1600 meter run, finishing in 4:43.85. Frondorf placed second, with Boeckmann finishing third. CNE’s Teaney placed fifth, with teammate Tim Huff seventh.

Wolf led all locals in the American Division with a sixth-place finish. Batavia’s DeRose placed seventh.

Williamsburg won the 4×200 meter relay, with Bethel-Tate finishing second, 1.22 seconds behind the Wildcats.

In the American Division, New Richmond won the team title, with Chandler Kinhalt, Bozic, McDonough and Horgan crossing the line in 1:34.30. The runner-up quartet from Wilmington finished in 1:35.28.

Miller won the 100 meter dash for Williamsburg, finishing in 11.23 seconds. CNE’s Matthew Jenkins placed second, with Carter fifth for Bethel-Tate. CNE’s Luke Rayburn also earned a top-six finish.

Hodge placed second for Goshen in the American Division, with teammate Payton Leugers fifth and New Richmond’s Aaron Pike seventh.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Lefker placed second for Williamsburg, with Madigan fourth. Bethel-Tate’s Logan Setty placed fifth, CNE’s Trevor House sixth, and Felicity’s Ian Schwettman in seventh.

Hodge won the 110 meter hurdles, edging Clinton-Massie’s Scott Goings by .06 seconds. Munafo placed sixth for Goshen.

Coates, Rees, Hall and Frondorf combined to win the 4×800 meter relay for Bethel-Tate, finishing in 8:29.93. CNE placed fourth, Williamsburg fifth.

New Richmond placed second in the American Division’s 4×800 meter event. Batavia finished fifth and Goshen sixth.

In the field events, CNE’s Layne Todd won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 11 inches. Holtke placed second at 44 feet, 4.75 inches.

Another Tiger, Caleb Brink, placed third at 37 feet, 2 inches. Joe Gruber (CNE) and Jacob Wells (Williamsburg) finish the top six.

Goshen’s Arnold placed second in the American Division with a 46 foot, 3.75 inch throw.

In the discus, Todd won again with a throw of 117 feet, 10 inches. Patterson placed fifth, with Caleb Demaris sixth for Bethel-Tate. Jacob Collins placed eighth, also for Bethel-Tate.

New Richmond’s Jason Ackerman won the discus in the American Division with a throw of 126 feet, 3 inches. Arnold placed second for Goshen, with another Lion, Toby Khan, in fourth. Batavia’s Blake Casey placed fifth.

Miller placed second on the long jump for Williamsburg with a 19 foot, 6 inch leap. Jenkins finished fifth for CNE at 18 feet, 0.5 inches. Adam Donohoo placed sixth at 16 feet, 5.5 inches.

Horgan placed second in the American Division long jump, leaping 19 feet, 17 inches. Teammate Bozic placed fifth at 18 feet, 11.5 inches. Goshen’s Figgs placed sixth, with Ariya Bradley in eighth.

In the American Division, only Lane and Troxell placed locally, with the latter in sixth place.

In the final competition, Williamsburg’s Lefker won the pole vault easily, clearing 15 feet. No other competitor, regardless of division, cleared 12 feet, 6 inches.

Teams now turn their attention to the district meets, which are held this week.

Batavia, Bethel-Tate, CNE and New Richmond will compete in the Division II meet at New Richmond High School on Tuesday, May 15, Thursday, May 17 and Saturday, May 19.

Events on May 17 begin at 4 p.m. with May 19 events starting at 10 a.m. Goshen’s Lady Warriors will also compete in the Division II meet at New Richmond, but the boys’ team will be at Mason High School in the Division I competition.

Those meets are scheduled for Wednesday, May 16 and Friday, May 18. Felicity-Franklin and Williamsburg will compete in the Division III meet at New Richmond High School.