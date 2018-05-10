Host Warriors sweep titles at Goshen Invitational

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The second time was the charm for Goshen High School. After rain forced the postponement of the original Goshen Invitational, the Warriors were able to welcome a few local schools to campus on May 4.

It turned out to be a successful meet for Goshen, as the boys’ team won the title outright while the girls team tied with Williamsburg for first place.

The Lady Warriors got things started with a second-place finish in the 4×800 meter relay. Erin Ashley, Jessica Benson, Kelsey Salmons and Avery Amundson finished in 12:04.80, roughly 10 seconds behind Georgetown. Williamsburg placed third.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Goshen’s Haley Carrier placed first, finishing in 17.13 seconds. Williamsburg’s Lily Williford placed second, .03 seconds ahead of teammate Laurin Ellis.

Bethel-Tate’s Reagan Leonard won the title in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 13.68 seconds. Carrier placed second, .09 seconds ahead of Williamsburg’s Camille Mcmanus. Goshen’s Morgan Riddle finished fourth, with Bethel-Tate’s Isabell West in seventh and Williamsburg’s Ariana Barnhart eighth.

Williamsburg won the title in the 4×200 meter relay, with Hailey Beesten, Mcmanus, Amanda Mitchell and Emma Beesten finishing in 1:57.83. Goshen placed second, with Bethel-Tate in fourth.

Goshen’s Ashley won the 1600 meter run, finishing in 6:25.08. Teammate Jessica Benson placed second. That same duo also finished one-two in the 3200 meter run, with Ashley finishing in 14:51.41.

Bethel-Tate’s 4×100 meter relay team, led by Macy Dunaway, Erica Pickelheimer, Lizzi Giwer and Leonard, won the title with a 55.78 second finish. Williamsburg placed second with Goshen in fourth.

Mcmanus won the title in the 400 meter dash, with Mitchell in second. Goshen’s Miranda Meyer won the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 52.11 seconds. Ellis placed second for Williamsburg, with Goshen’s Hailey Sparks in fourth.

Leonard won another title in the 200 meter dash, finishing in 29.61 seconds. Williamsburg’s Autumn Gregory and Mayah Maham placed third and fourth, respectively.

Ashley won the title in the 800 meter run for Goshen, crossing the line in 2:46.96. Bethel-Tate’s Sophia Rodriguez placed fourth, with Williamsburg’s Stephanie Abrams in fifth.

In the field events, Williamsburg’s Aubrey Siekbert won the shot put with a 33 foot, 4 inch throw. Teammate Willow Kenneda placed second (31 feet, 6 inches) followed by Bethel-Tate’s Brooke Stiles (31 feet, 2 inches). Goshen’s Amber Frazier (27 feet, 2 inches) and Brecken Wells (23 feet, 10 inches) rounded out the top five.

Kenneda won the discus title with a 105 feet, 11 inch throw. Siekbert placed second at 99 feet, 1 inch. Stiles (73 feet, 3 inches), Frazier (69 feet, 2 inches) and Goshen’s Savannah Deuer (59 feet) completed the top five.

Carrier won the long jump title for the Lady Warriors, leaping 14 feet, 8.5 inches. Teammate Morgan Horr placed second, followed by Beesten. Williamsburg’s Emily Brown placed fifth.

In the high jump, Williamsburg’s Emily Kellerman placed first, clearing 5 feet. Leonard placed second for Bethel-Tate, with Meyer in third for Goshen. Mitchell finished tied for fourth with Morgan Horr, both of whom cleared 4 feet, 4 inches.

In the pole vault, Horr cleared 7 feet, 6 inches to take the title. Williford placed second at 7 feet, with teammate Grace Tigert in third at 6 feet, 6 inches.

Williamsburg and Goshen finished with 161 points in the team standings. Bethel-Tate placed fourth with 62 points.

On the boys’ side, Goshen placed second in the 4×800 meter relay, finishing in 9:25.34. Bethel-Tate finished third.

Matt Hodge won the title in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.31 seconds. Teammate Chris Munafo placed second (17.20 seconds) with Bethel-Tate’s Logan Setty in fifth and Kyle Moore in sixth place.

Williamsburg’s Blake Miller won the title in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 11.31 seconds. Hodge placed second at 11.44 seconds, with Bethel-Tate’s Cooper Dunn in third. Another Warrior, Peyton Leugers, placed fourth, with Logan Mantz in sixth and Nate Owens seventh for Bethel-Tate.

Goshen’s Paris Schafer, Rafael Farris, Michael Figgs and Leugers combined to win the 4×200 meter relay, finishing in 1:37.75. Bethel-Tate placed fourth.

Sam Frondorf won the 1600 meter run for the Tigers, finishing in 5:02.89. Teammate Jackson Coates placed second, .48 seconds ahead of Goshen’s Ethan Belknap. Grant Winterkorn placed fourth for the Warriors.

Goshen’s Shafer, Shane Smith II, Elijah Woeste and Leugers won the title in the 4×100 meter relay, crossing the line in 47.67 seconds. Bethel-Tate placed fourth.

Figgs placed second in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 54.99 seconds. Farris placed third, with Williamsburg’s Jordan Block in fourth. Bethel-Tate’s Chase Leonard placed sixth.

Goshen’s Hodge won his second title in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 43.95 seconds. Smith II placed second, with Bethel-Tate’s Noah Rees in fourth and Moore sixth.

Nick Bennet paced all locals in the 800 meter run, finishing second in 2:19.15. Teammate Chad Jarvis placed fourth, with Tommie McQueary placing fifth for Bethel-Tate. Williamsburg’s Jonah Karschnik placed sixth, just ahead of teammate T.J. Brown.

Hodge won his third title of the meet in the 200 meter dash, finishing in 24.10 seconds.

Grant Winterkorn finished first in the 3200 meter dash, with teammate Belknap second.

Bethel-Tate’s Rees, Frondorf, Austin Carter and Coates won the title in the 4×400 meter relay, finishing in 3:40.52. Goshen placed second.

In the field events, Goshen’s Andrew Arnold won the shot put title with a throw of 50 feet, 8 inches. Teammate John Powell placed second (38 feet, 5 inches) and Bethel-Tate’s Caleb Brink finished third (36 feet, 4.5 inches).

Williamsburg’s Jacob Wells placed fifth, with Cody Haas in eighth.

Arnold also won the title in the discus with a 119 foot, 4 inch throw. Bethel-Tate’s Caleb Demaris placed second, with Williamsburg’s Jake Patterson in third. Goshen’s Michael Deaton placed fourth, with Wells in sixth for Williamsburg.

Figgs placed second in the high jump for Goshen, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Bethel-Tate’s Jacob Collins placed fifth, clearing 5 feet.

Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker won the pole vault by four feet over the second-place finisher. Lefker cleared 14 feet, while Munafo placed second at 10 feet, along with Williamsburg’s Skylar Gries. Rees placed fourth for Bethel-Tate.

Goshen’s Miller placed second in the long jump, with teammate Figgs in fifth. Dunn placed seventh for Bethel-Tate.

The Warriors collected 215 points to win the team title. Bethel-Tate placed third with 97 points, while Williamsburg’s 58 point tally was good for fourth.

Local teams now prepare for the district tournament, which will be held over three days at New Richmond High School Running preliminaries are scheduled for May 15 at 4 p.m., followed by the field events on May 17 at 4 p.m. Running finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. for Division II and 1 p.m. for Division III.