Secretary Jon Husted announces his May office hours

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced office hours for the month of May.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will be available in 16 counties around Ohio including:

Allen, Butler, Clermont, Columbiana, Hamilton, Licking Mahoning, Medina, Morgan, Paulding, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Sandusky, Summit and Union Counties.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, an office representative will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Office hours will be held in Clermont County on May 11, 2018 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.

The office for open hours is located at the Loveland Library 649 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland, Ohio 45140.